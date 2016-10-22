In conjunction with last week’s alternative playlist, fall is the perfect time for my favorite article of clothing — flannel shirts. Typically associated with the grunge of the early 1990s, I find flannel suiting for the fall fashion wardrobe, especially along with a nice pair of baggy shorts. Flannel also ushers in a sense of rock stardom and you can bet that whenever I have my flannel on and my headphones in, I’m listening to something amplifying. Below is just a sampling of what you may find me listening to when rocking the flannel.

“Generator” – Foo Fighters: Dave Grohl’s utilization of the talk box guitar pedal to start off this track from 1999’s “There Is Nothing Left To Lose” is the reason why this is one of my favorite Foo Fighters’ songs. While — noticeably — taking inspiration from Grohl’s own flannels, I admit that I am biased to the Foo Fighters in most aspects of instrumental proficiency, especially when it comes to this song.

“Kick Out The Jams” – MC5: I remember first hearing this song as a cover from my bootleg copy of Pearl Jam’s PJ20 Festival back in 2011 and distinctly thinking how audacious it was. However, the original packs such a punch that only punk outfits can provide and ultimately, is one of the greatest punk rock history lessons to date.

“The Sun” – Portugal. The Man: Back when my dad went to Iceland, he brought me a bunch of music to listen to since Reykjavík, the capital of Iceland, is a mecca for experimental indie music. Portugal. The Man, though hailing from Alaska, have a huge following up in Iceland for good reason; “The Sun” is a trip through the cosmos that plays with the elements of delay and layered vocals, which makes the song take on an angelic sound.

“Not So Dense” – Deer Tick: This folk rock outfit out of Providence, R.I. may be one of my favorite live acts today; totalling in five shows and countless more to come. “Not So Dense,” off of “War Elephant,” is explosive in every aspect, especially when you watch “60 minutes go by hour, after hour, after hour.” Strap on your flannel for this one, folks.

“Eulogy For A Rock Band” – Weezer: Just a little input; Weezer gets too much flak for their more recent efforts, but in 2014, Rivers Cuomo and his nerdy renegade produced one of the best sounding records that made up for the many years of duds. “Eulogy For A Rock Band” harkens back to the time of “Pinkerton” and ushers in a sense of much needed fun for those frigid falls days.

“Queen Jane Approximately” – Bob Dylan: Let’s throw this playlist back to 1965 when a 24-year-old Bob Dylan was reigning supreme over the folk rock scene and bringing the genre a new electric dimension. In an album packed with classic Dylan tunes, “Queen Jane Approximately” is contemplatively beautiful without shifting focus from Dylan’s comprehensive lyrics, which makes for a perfect fall masterpiece.

“A.D.H.D” – Kendrick Lamar: I’ll admit that I’ve hopped onto the Kendrick Lamar bandwagon since 2015’s “To Pimp a Butterfly,” though this number from “Section.80” deserves every bit of popularity it garnered. The song tackles the issue of the crack-cocaine epidemic of the 1980s while relating the drug to Attention Deficit Hyperactive Disorder, which is not only deep lyrically, but musically as well.

“Drinking Me Dead” – Sasquatch and the Sick-A-Billys: These guys from R.I. are a local band that are freaking amazing and bring the blues to new places without ever leaving the core of what makes the blues so soulful. I’ve met this group of gentlemen on numerous occasions and they are stand-up gentlemen and musicians.

“River” – Bishop Briggs: If you tuned into any alt rock channel during the summer, I guarantee that you have heard this one from U.K.-born musician, Sarah Grace McLaughlin, who goes by the stage name of Bishop Briggs. McLaughlin’s vocals are the main attraction to the show and I look forward to catch more tunes from her in the near future.

“Mother of Pearl” – Roxy Music: The realm of art rock could never get as high as Roxy Music. “Mother of Pearl” highlights every aspect of the band that made the group highly respected amongst the music community. Additionally, the bass line is what hooks me right through the song and provides an atmospheric aura that allows me to envision the leaves falling around me.

“Bound For Glory” (Live) – Tedeschi Trucks Band: Ask anyone that knows me and they will tell you how obsessed I am with going to shows, specifically those of the jam variety. However, Tedeschi Trucks Band transcends both blues and jam bands. The group is one of the hottest commodities in the live circuit right now and are certainly “bound for glory” down the road.

“You Are The Apple” – Lady Lamb: Ladies and gentlemen, I present to you my favorite indie female vocalist. I have followed the rise of Lady Lamb for the past couple of years and this song will forever be a hallmark in the collection for me. It has everything that makes her memorable to fans; catchy hooks and moody vocals. I recommend catching her before her popularity skyrockets.