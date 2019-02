“I don’t really have any inspiration for this piece. I was just doing some improv after sketching a face. Soon, it became a gas station in the middle of the night. But I came to like it upon completion. Though I wish I had more patience with sketching night skies.” –Brandon Robles ’22

