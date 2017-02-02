With the semester in full swing, we college kids are already looking for ways to find a reprieve from the obscene amount of work piled upon us. Have no fear as I have compiled a list of concerts coming to the area that appeal to a wide variety of tastes and won’t cost you an arm and a leg to go see.

For indie fans:

Lady Lamb: Thursday, Feb. 9 – The Ballroom at The Space; Hamden, Conn.

The Flaming Lips: Wednesday, March 8 – College Street Music Hall, New Haven, Conn.

Modern Baseball: Saturday, March 18 & Sunday, Mar. 19 – Warsaw; Brooklyn, N.Y.

Tennis: Tuesday, March 21 & Wednesday, March 22 – Bowery Ballroom; New York, N.Y.

Andrew McMahon In the Wilderness: Sunday, April 9 – Toad’s Place; New Haven, Conn.

Tycho: Wednesday, May 3 & Thursday, May 4 – Brooklyn Steel; Brooklyn, N.Y.

For pop, rap, R&B, EDM fans:

Lukas Graham: Wednesday, Feb. 1 – Toyota Oakdale Theatre; Wallingford, Conn.

Kesha & The Creepies (Free Show): Wednesday, Feb. 15 – Grand Theatre at Foxwoods Resort Casino; Mashantucket, Conn.

Ariana Grande: Friday, Feb. 17 – Mohegan Sun Arena; Uncasville, Conn.

Run the Jewels: Saturday, Feb. 25 and Wednesday, March 3 – Terminal 5; New York, N.Y.

Vince Staples: Thursday, March 30 – Terminal 5; New York, N.Y.

For folk and country fans:

River Whyless: Saturday, Feb. 25 – StageOne; Fairfield, Conn.

Nikki Lane: Thursday, March 2 – Music Hall of Williamsburg; Brooklyn, N.Y.

Strand of Oaks: Tuesday, March 14 – Music Hall of Williamsburg; Brooklyn, N.Y.

The Decemberists: Saturday, April 15 – College Street Music Hall; New Haven, Conn.

Eric Church: Thursday, April 27 & Friday, April 28 – Mohegan Sun Arena; Uncasville, Conn.

Matthew Logan Vasquez (of Delta Spirit): Saturday, April 29 – Rough Trade; Brooklyn, N.Y.

For rock and metal fans:

Red Hot Chili Peppers: Wednesday, Feb. 15 – Saturday, Feb. 18 – Madison Square Garden; New York, N.Y.

Love Rocks NYC!: Thursday, March 9 – Beacon Theatre; New York, N.Y.

Twiddle: Friday, March 31 & Saturday, April 1 – Playstation Theater; New York, N.Y.

Killswitch Engage & Anthrax with Special Guest The Devil Wears Prada: Tuesday, April 4 – Toyota Oakdale Theatre; Wallingford, Conn.

Dopapod: Sunday, April 9 – Warehouse; Fairfield, Conn.

Trey Anastasio Band: Friday, April 14 & Saturday, April 15 – Capitol Theatre; Port Chester, N.Y.

For classical fans:

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone – In Concert: Friday, March 31 & Saturday, April 1 – Radio City Music Hall; New York, N.Y.