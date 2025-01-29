Are you passionate about art? Do you love expressing yourself through creativity and design? This is your chance to shine! There is an upcoming “Call For Art” exhibition coming to the Dimenna-Nyselius Library from Feb 25 to April 13. Submit your work by Feb. 21 to showcase your talents this spring. Anyone is welcome– all students, faculty and staff are encouraged to submit whatever they want to create.

This is a unique opportunity to display your creative talents and share your artwork with the Fairfield community. Whether you’re an experienced artist or a beginner, all submissions are encouraged—this exhibition is about celebrating all the hard work of artists.

This year’s exhibition is curated by senior Leo Mcnamee. As an art major with minors in graphic design, marketing and anthropology, Mcnamee is super excited to see what everyone brings to the table. He believes that, “Being an artist is self-defined…if you create you are an artist in my book.”

Senior Leo McNamee showcasing his beautiful art

This exhibition will feature all types of art– from paintings, drawings, sculpture, photography and even wearable art. All forms of artistic expression are welcome.

Although showcasing your work can be intimidating, McNamee encourages all participants to embrace the process. He knows that displaying your work can be scary but encourages everyone to find their inner artist!

Whether big or small, Mcnamee is buzzing to see everyone’s beautiful and unique artwork. Mark your calendars from Feb 25 to April 13 to see all the beautiful art. Don’t forget that the deadline to submit is Feb 21, less than two weeks away!