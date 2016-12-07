I am That Person.

By That Person, I mean the person who starts listening to Christmas music on Nov. 1. You know, the person that everyone not-so-secretly hates for blasting Bing Crosby before the turkey’s even on the table.

I embrace my status as That Person. Christmas music is the most relaxing music out there, bar none. There’s nothing quite like humming along to a familiar melody in a time of stress or sitting in the library imagining winter break and crying over your finals while listening to Elvis Presley’s “Blue Christmas.”

Although there are so many Christmas songs to choose from, here are a few of my favorites to get you through the next two weeks and to the end of finals.

“Little Saint Nick” by The Beach Boys

The lighthearted tune never fails to lift my mood. There’s something about the whimsical lyrics and upbeat melody that makes it one of the more catchy Christmas songs.

“O Holy Night” by Bing Crosby

You can’t have Christmas without Bing Crosby. It’s like having a peanut butter and jelly sandwich without the bread. You get the good stuff, but the sandwich isn’t complete. Nothing and nobody can match Crosby’s sustained note at the end of the song.

“(There’s No Place Like) Home for the Holidays” by Perry Como

As the lyrics and title of the song signify, there truly is “no place like home for the holidays.” The song captures what Christmas is all about for me — spending time with family and those we love.

“Auld Lang Syne” by Susan Boyle

“Auld Lang Syne” is definitely one of the most beautiful Christmas songs. Boyle’s melodious voice captures the essence of the song perfectly, hitting all of the notes without overdoing it.

“It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” by Andy Williams

The holiday season is a remarkable time and the well-known tune encapsulates the season’s spirit and cheer to a T.

“A Holly Jolly Christmas” by Burl Ives

Ives is a mastermind. As one of the creative geniuses behind “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” (1964), Ives does more than narrate the story through his musical prowess.

“Mistletoe and Holly” by Frank Sinatra

One of the lesser-known Christmas classics, “Mistletoe and Holly” is a staple for my family and I. It’s not Christmas until the song plays while we decorate the tree.

“Christmas Time Is Here – Vocal” by Vince Guaraldi Trio

Nothing says Christmas quite like the iconic image of Charlie Brown’s twig of a Christmas tree. As a big Peanuts fan, the tune gets two thumbs up.

“White Christmas” by Bing Crosby

“White Christmas” is a classic song, marking the true advent of the Christmas season, as well as the wish for snow that many hold dear to their hearts. There’s also a Christmas movie, one of my favorites, by the same name starring Crosby, himself.

“Here Comes Santa Claus” by Elvis Presley

There’s something about The King’s voice that makes his version of the song my favorite. His southern drawl pairs perfectly with the lyrics for a more carefree tone.

Check out the Christmas playlist on The Mirror’s Spotify.