On Friday, September 7, the Barone Campus Center traffic circle was buzzing with over 100 clubs and organizations. Many unique clubs were featured at the fair ranging from music clubs to intramural sports, major-specific clubs and fundraising organizations just to name a few.

Students walked around with friends and fellow classmates, signing up for as many clubs as possible. With the amount of clubs that Fairfield has to offer the community, everyone can find something that they are interested in.

I had the opportunity to speak with the leaders of the Beekeeping Club, The Women’s Network, American Sign Language (ASL) and Theatre Fairfield about why students should get involved in their clubs.

The Beekeeping Club aims to educate others about beekeeping preservation. This club is relatively new to the Fairfield community as it just began last spring.

President Dominic Angelichio believes students should get involved because “it allows students to actively participate in helping the environment through beekeeping and it’s a very rewarding experience.”

If you are scared of bees, don’t worry! There are other ways of being a member of this eco-friendly club such as educating others and helping out with campus events. “Bee” on the lookout for the hives and natural honey sometime this upcoming Spring!

The Women’s Network (TWN) offers a wide variety of opportunities for current Fairfield students to network with Fairfield alumni across different industries. All majors are welcome to join the club. The key point of this club is to learn the art of networking.

Vice President Areti Karampekios says the things that make the club special are its many “networking events, workshops and alumni guest speaker events.”

When speaking with the club advisor of the American Sign Language Club (ASL) Sergio Adrada, he pointed out an interesting and important notice that more universities should pay attention to. Few universities offer ASL courses or programs even though there are an estimated 1 million ASL users in the United States.

Students should consider joining the ASL club because it provides “more visibility to the deaf and hard of hearing community in the United States, especially when we are trying to enhance DEI at the university” Adrada says.

Lastly, I had the chance to speak with Club Officer Katharine Gutkoski ‘26 from Theatre Fairfield (TF). She talked about her own personal experience with TF and how it helped her find a community at Fairfield.

She describes how theatre is a welcoming activity for incoming first-years “who may feel like they haven’t found their place yet.”

Look out for their upcoming show “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare!” If you do not want to get involved with performing on stage, there are also other ways to play a role in TF such as stage crew and musical theatre workshops from 5-7 p.m. on Fridays!

Whether you are interested in making honey, connecting with Fairfield graduates for job opportunities, learning a new form of communication or rocking it on the stage, hopefully there is something at the club fair that sparks your interest and will grow your passions this year at Fairfield University!