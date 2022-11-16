Thanksgiving is fast approaching, and due to the extensive holiday spread we often create, you should probably start preparing your grocery list now. The seasonal menu is usually endless as it commonly consists of turkey, stuffing, gravy, mashed potatoes, corn, some sort of casserole, cranberry sauce and a basket of rolls. And of course, you’ll also have to make one or two pies. My favorite meal of the day, however, always happens to be the appetizers.

My family horderves usually include stuffed mushrooms, chips, veggies and dip, shrimp cocktail and deviled eggs. Although, the ultimate addition will always be my mom’s delicious cheese ball. Since I no longer eat dairy, I haven’t been able to appreciate her magical creation, but it’s so good I might just pop a handful of Lactaid and suffer just for a taste of this dish this year.

Ingredients:

8 oz block of cream cheese

5 oz jar of Kraft English Cheddar

5 oz jar of Kraft Roka Blue

1 1/2 tbsp red wine vinegar

1/8 – 1/4 tsp garlic powder

1 cup of crushed walnuts

Directions:

Let the block of cream cheese, english cheddar and roma blue soften for one hour at room temperature. Mix together the cheeses, red wine vinegar and garlic powder. Then put the mixture in the fridge to harden for two hours. Mold into one or two balls and roll them over crushed walnuts. Refrigerate until you’re ready to serve.

Per our annual tradition, my family serves this app alongside Pepperidge Farm’s cracker trio, which I encourage you to do as well. There are a number of other possible things to pair it with, however, such as chopped vegetables, crostinis or even a strong chip. Hopefully, you give this recipe a try and find that this is your newest favorite pre-dinner snack or dinner party addition!

