Calling all burger and mushroom lovers, I have a new recipe for you! I recently noticed that I’ve been eating a questionable amount of red meat every week and started to brainstorm substitutes that could replace one of my go-to hand-held dinners.

And then I remembered when my mother ordered a portabella mushroom burger and sweet potato fries from a diner in New York City. What a healthy, affordable and tasty change? I quickly ran to Stop & Shop, grabbed the ingredients and got to work in my kitchen. Here is what I came up with …

Ingredients:

2 Portabella mushrooms

Cheese of your choice

1 Sweet potato

1 Roll

1 tbsp. Garlic powder

1 tbsp. Onion powder

1 tbsp. Chili powder

A dash of salt

A dash of pepper

1 tbsp. Olive oil

Optional sauce:

2 spoonfuls of Mayonnaise

2 spoonfuls of Ketchup

1 tbsp. Garlic powder

1 tbsp. Onion powder

1 tbsp. Chili powder

1 tbsp. Apple cider vinegar

Directions:

Wash and cut the sweet potato into ½-inch thick slices. Coat them in garlic powder, onion powder, chili powder, salt and pepper. Put the fries into the air fryer at 380 degrees for 12 to 15 minutes. Flip them halfway through. Wash and de-stem the portabella mushrooms. Sprinkle garlic powder, onion powder and chili powder on the tops. Put a pan on medium to high heat with a tablespoon of olive oil. Place the mushrooms top side down, flipping them every few minutes. Wait until they are soft (around 6-8 minutes). Place cheese on top of the mushrooms. I love pepper jack on mine, specifically the “Go Veggie” brand since I don’t eat dairy. Optional: I also love McDonald’s Big Mac sauce on my burgers so I whip up a single serving, makeshift version. Put the mayonnaise in a bowl with equal parts ketchup. Add chili powder, onion powder, garlic powder and apple cider vinegar. Toast your roll, spread your sauce on the bun and place your mushrooms on top!

This is surprisingly a filling meal that is super tasty and something you can have a couple of times in one week. I highly recommend this if you’re looking to cut back on meat or just want a more affordable dinner. I will warn you, though … the mushrooms are super slippery!