Calling all burger and mushroom lovers, I have a new recipe for you! I recently noticed that I’ve been eating a questionable amount of red meat every week and started to brainstorm substitutes that could replace one of my go-to hand-held dinners.
And then I remembered when my mother ordered a portabella mushroom burger and sweet potato fries from a diner in New York City. What a healthy, affordable and tasty change? I quickly ran to Stop & Shop, grabbed the ingredients and got to work in my kitchen. Here is what I came up with …
Ingredients:
- 2 Portabella mushrooms
- Cheese of your choice
- 1 Sweet potato
- 1 Roll
- 1 tbsp. Garlic powder
- 1 tbsp. Onion powder
- 1 tbsp. Chili powder
- A dash of salt
- A dash of pepper
- 1 tbsp. Olive oil
Optional sauce:
- 2 spoonfuls of Mayonnaise
- 2 spoonfuls of Ketchup
- 1 tbsp. Garlic powder
- 1 tbsp. Onion powder
- 1 tbsp. Chili powder
- 1 tbsp. Apple cider vinegar
Directions:
- Wash and cut the sweet potato into ½-inch thick slices. Coat them in garlic powder, onion powder, chili powder, salt and pepper.
- Put the fries into the air fryer at 380 degrees for 12 to 15 minutes. Flip them halfway through.
- Wash and de-stem the portabella mushrooms. Sprinkle garlic powder, onion powder and chili powder on the tops.
- Put a pan on medium to high heat with a tablespoon of olive oil. Place the mushrooms top side down, flipping them every few minutes. Wait until they are soft (around 6-8 minutes).
- Place cheese on top of the mushrooms. I love pepper jack on mine, specifically the “Go Veggie” brand since I don’t eat dairy.
- Optional: I also love McDonald’s Big Mac sauce on my burgers so I whip up a single serving, makeshift version. Put the mayonnaise in a bowl with equal parts ketchup. Add chili powder, onion powder, garlic powder and apple cider vinegar.
- Toast your roll, spread your sauce on the bun and place your mushrooms on top!
This is surprisingly a filling meal that is super tasty and something you can have a couple of times in one week. I highly recommend this if you’re looking to cut back on meat or just want a more affordable dinner. I will warn you, though … the mushrooms are super slippery!
