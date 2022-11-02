The Fairfield Museum and History Center, in collaboration with Fairfield Parks and Recreation, presented its sixth annual “Halloween on the Green” celebration. The event took place on the Commons behind the museum from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30.

When I heard this event was free and would include trick or treating, I immediately knew that I had to go and relive my childhood.

This event was hugely successful, drawing in a lot of families, dressed and ready for this Halloween celebration. Parents and children alike were in full costume, pouring into the event. After seeing all the adults dressed up, I wish that I had worn a costume as well!

As I walked into the event, I saw some amazing costumes, some of which may have inspired me for my costume next year. I saw a lot of kids dressed up as Buzz Lightyear, Harry Potter, princesses and many more creative costumes. While I found all of these costumes to be adorable, my absolute favorite had to be the entire family dressed up in inflatable cow costumes!

Once in the event, there were various Halloween-themed activities to partake in. Almost everywhere I turned, there was something new. There was pumpkin painting, cornhole, a DJ playing spooky tunes, food trucks, popcorn, cotton candy, trick or treating and more!

For the trick or treating aspect of this event, there were various booths set up by different local organizations. Some of these booths included the Fairfield Theater Company, the Girl Scouts, Fairfield County Day School and others. The kids in attendance of this event could go around from booth to booth, collecting candy and prizes from each.

As a huge Harry Potter fan myself, one of my favorite activities at this event had to be the entire section devoted to the wizarding world. There was a table in which children could pick out their own “wands,” cast a spell and collect a diploma from Hogwarts if successful in casting their spell. There was also an area in which kids could take pictures with a cardboard cutout of professor Snape or pose next to a wanted sign which read “Have You Seen This Wizard.” It was adorable to see the magical world of “Harry Potter” come together at this event. I just know that I would have spent hours in this section as a kid.

I was correct in assuming this event would transport me right back to my childhood. Seeing all of the children excited to show off their super cool costumes, ready to participate in some Halloween activities and collect candy made me wish that I was still a child.

It was the perfect fall day to celebrate “Halloween on the Green.” The temperature could not have been more perfect and the fall foliage could not have been more beautiful. “Halloween on the Green” was a great way to celebrate the holiday and this family-friendly event is definitely one I will be in attendance for next year as well!

