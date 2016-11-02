As the celebration wave of Halloween comes to a close, many college students look forward to the end of the fall semester and in the interim, Thanksgiving break. As college students, we jump at the notion of going out and oftentimes, discredit that there are other things to do outside of studying and partying. In the realm of live music entertainment, there are a plethora of options for us, especially considering our positioning between the hubs of New York and New Haven. Below, I compiled a list of affordable, yet enthralling shows that will surely capture your attention and give you a night’s reprieve from the Townhouses.

For indie fans:

Foals: Saturday, Nov. 5 – College Street Music Hall; New Haven, Conn.

The 1975: Saturday, Nov. 5 – Mohegan Sun Arena; Uncasville, Conn.

Fitz & The Tantrums: Friday, Nov. 11 – Toyota Oakdale Theatre; Wallingford, Conn.

Jim James (of My Morning Jacket): Sunday, Nov. 20 – Terminal 5; New York, N.Y.

Elle King: Tuesday, Nov. 22 – Beacon Theatre; New York, N.Y.

Fruit Bats: Wednesday, Nov. 30 – Bowery Ballroom; New York, N.Y.

The London Souls: Friday, Dec. 2 – The Acoustic; Bridgeport, Conn.

For folk, country fans:

Cole Swindell: Wednesday, Nov. 9 – Terminal 5; New York, N.Y.

There is an Alternative: Benefit Concert for a Lakota Community in Need: Sunday, Nov. 13 – Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts; Fairfield, Conn.

Rascal Flatts: Monday, Nov. 14 – Theatre at Madison Square Garden; New York, N.Y.

Keith Urban: Saturday, Nov. 19 – Barclays Center; Brooklyn, N.Y.

Rosanne Cash with John Leventhal: Wednesday, Dec. 7 – Quick Center; Fairfield, Conn.

Chadwick Stokes: Wednesday, Dec. 14 – Rough Trade; Brooklyn, N.Y.

For alt-rock, metal fans:

Sully Erna (of Godsmack): Sunday, Nov. 6 – Ridgefield Playhouse; Ridgefield, Conn.

Temple of the Dog: Monday, Nov. 7 – Madison Square Garden; New York, N.Y.

Los Lobos: Wednesday, Nov. 16 – The Warehouse; Fairfield, Conn.

Ween: Friday, Nov. 25 – Sunday, Nov. 27 – Capitol Theatre; Port Chester, N.Y.

Theory of a Deadman: Tuesday, Nov. 29 – Ridgefield Playhouse; Ridgefield, Conn.

The Alternate Routes: Saturday, Dec. 3 – The Warehouse; Fairfield, Conn.

For rap, pop, EDM fans:

Big Gigantic: Saturday, Nov. 12 – Capitol Theatre; Port Chester, N.Y.

DMX: Friday, Nov. 18 – Toyota Oakdale Theatre; Wallingford, Conn.

Dizzy Wright: Wednesday, Nov. 23 – College Street Music Hall; New Haven, Conn.

Felly: Friday, Dec. 2 – Toad’s Place; New Haven, Conn.

Z100’s Jingle Ball: Friday, Dec. 9 – Madison Square Garden; New York, N.Y.

Diplo: Saturday, Dec. 10 – Foxwoods Resort Casino; Mashantucket, Conn.

Mac Miller: Monday, Dec. 12 – Terminal 5; New York, N.Y.