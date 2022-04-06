Alright, I’ll admit that Flor Rida is rarely, if ever, an artist I listen to, but that wasn’t always the case. Growing up, I loved hearing Flo Rida songs on the radio, and I’m sure a lot of my peers feel the same. Flo Rida has so many songs, and every time I go out I’m sure to hear one of his songs being played whether or not I recognize that it’s a Flo Rida song.

On March 22, Fairfield University Student Association announced the return of our spring concert. The event will be held at Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater in Bridgeport, Conn. The performer? Flo Rida. Here’s a rundown of what I think are his best songs, songs that aren’t my favorite, and ones you definitely want to know the lyrics to!

Starting with his best ones:

Low (ft. T-Pain)

Despite being one of his oldest songs having been released in 2008, Low is still Flo Rida’s most popular and arguably recognizable song. Hopefully, you already know all the words to this classic!

Right Round

This 2009 number-one single off Flo Rida’s sophomore album features vocals from Kesha. Its catchy chorus draws heavy inspiration from Dead or Alive’s “You Spin Me Round (Like A Record).”

Club Can’t Handle Me (feat. David Guetta)

I think I heard this song last weekend, and I was reminded of how much I love it. Flo’s fun lyrics coupled with David Guetta’s energetic beat make this song an instant party hit.

It’s arguable that Flo Rida’s best songs appear on his 2012 album “Wild Ones,” featuring fan favorites “Whistle,” “Wild Ones (ft. Sia)”, “Good Feeling,” and “I Cry.”

Wild Ones (feat. Sia)

Considering this hit was written by Sia, it’s no surprise this song earned her and Flo a Grammy nomination. I’ll be honest, I think I would like this song a lot more if it wasn’t extremely overplayed!

I Cry

I think this is one of my favorite Flo Rida songs; I vividly remember loving hearing this song play on the radio. This hit is based on the 2011 hit “Cry (Just A Little)” by Bingo Players, which sampled Brenda Russell’s “Piano in the Dark” (1988).

My House

Flo’s latest release, an EP titled “My House,” is home to some of his most streamed songs. Since its release in 2015, “My House” has racked up over 800 million streams, though unsurprisingly since it’s a catchy tune. Again, I think I would love this song a lot more if it had not been overplayed!

GDFR (feat. Sage the Gemini & Lookas)

GDFR, an acronym for the song’s lyrics “Going Down For Real,” is among Flo’s most popular songs. I think the song is such an exciting listen because of its anticipatory buildup to the beat drop, making it a great party hit!

Although most of Flo’s hits were released before 2016, Flo Rida is still a noteworthy artist! Songs of his that were released over ten years ago are still being played and are quickly recognized. He is still making music and released a single, “Wait,” in 2021. Additionally, he’s still collaborating with other artists! I’m very excited to see him perform later this month.

