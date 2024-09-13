The town of Fairfield has many great food options to fulfill whatever craving you might have. Whether you are looking for a satisfying dinner or a quick sweet treat, you can find it here.

If you are looking for a good Italian restaurant, Centro Ristorante is the place for you. They have a wide variety of classic Italian meals and even some options for the folks who are not big Italian food fans.

One of the most highly recommended menu items at Centro is the Rigatoni Alla Vodka, often with chicken added. At Centro, you can dress up or dress down, the restaurant is a good option for either a casual lunch or a nice, sit-down dinner.

The Sinclair is another great option for a great meal in town. Many students here at Fairfield have praised their brunch as one of the best in town. As amazing as The Sinclair’s food and atmosphere is, they do not take reservations.

Securing a table for Sunday brunch means arriving before opening and waiting in a line at the front entrance. When families are in town to visit in October this process gets quite crowded with everyone trying to get a table for brunch. However, this little quirk is just another thing that makes The Sinclair such a great option for a meal in Fairfield.

Colony Grill is a classic here in the town of Fairfield. It has a very casual and fun atmosphere that attracts many people, especially students, to grab a bite on a Friday night. They serve only pizza, with many toppings that the customer can add on to their order.

Colony’s thin-crust pizza is the perfect weekend meal, especially when you are looking for something casual, easy, and delicious. The hot oil pizza is their signature pie. Many have raved about how good a classic hot oil pizza is from Colony Grill. It is a go-to order for plenty of students at Fairfield. An underrated, yet amazing, option for pizza at Colony is their salad pizza. While it may seem odd, this dish combines a simple side salad recipe placed on top of a regular cheese pizza. After recently trying this pizza for the first time, it has easily become my personal favorite.

One of the best places for an easy lunch, or breakfast, in town is Firehouse Deli. They serve some delicious and high-quality sandwiches, offering both hot and cold options. They also have salads, burgers and hot dogs if a sandwich is not what you are craving.

Firehouse is also a great place to grab an easy breakfast sandwich to enjoy on the go. A favorite order at Firehouse is the Fairfield U Chicken Panini. This grilled sandwich is made up of grilled chicken, avocado, bacon, pepper jack cheese and chipotle mayo. The Fairfield U Chicken Panini is perfectly named for the town it is in!

When it comes to a sweet treat, you can find some great options in Fairfield. One is 16 Handles, a frozen yogurt place in town. They have 16 rotating frozen yogurt flavor options, so you can try them all. They also have a few ice cream flavors for those who are not big frozen yogurt fans.

Bonkers Cupcakes and Pie is another amazing spot for a delicious dessert. It is definitely more underrated than other options. However, it has perfectly baked, homemade goods, such as their classic cupcakes. I would highly recommend giving Bonkers a try next time you are craving a sweet treat.

Fairfield is a town full of culture and food. This place has so many restaurants and dessert options to choose from. No matter what you are craving, you can find it in Fairfield!