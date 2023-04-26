Are you looking to get into the Halloween spirit? Do you need some recommendations for some spooky movies? If you answered yes to those questions, then you have come to the right place. Here is a list of some of my personal favorite Halloween films that I think anyone could enjoy.

“Scream”

If you’re going to only watch one Halloween movie, I say watch “Scream.” “Scream” is a classic ‘90s slasher film, and personally my favorite Halloween movie of all time. From the iconic opening scene to the incredible plot twists at the end, it is a perfectly calibrated movie that serves up horror, comedy and suspense in equally successful amounts.

The movie follows a teenager, Sidney Prescot, as she deals with a serial killer, Ghostface, hunting her and her friends. Ghostface is a classic killer that is both funny and sharp. “Scream” has many sequels which are actually good, but nothing beats the original. If you’re looking for a smart, self-aware horror film, look no further.

“Halloweentown”

Switching to a less gruesome movie, “Halloweentown” is comfort at its finest. I’m sure a lot of people, like me, watched this film on Disney Channel every Halloween growing up. The movie follows Marnie, who discovers the land of Halloweentown full of witches, warlocks, vampires, ghosts and any other supernatural creature you can think of.

She learns that she comes from a long line of witches and she must channel those powers, with the help of her siblings, to save Halloweentown. It’s the type of movie that fills you with joy and nostalgia, while still delivering on all those Halloween feels.

“Hocus Pocus”

Similar to “Halloweentown,” “Hocus Pocus” is another staple in my childhood. The story follows Max Dennison, a teenager who recently moved from California to Salem, Mass. with his little sister, Dani. On Halloween night, Max lights a candle that accidentally unleashes a coven of three mischievous witches who wreak havoc on the town.

I have seen this movie about 100 times and every time is as good as the last. Even though the movie is very nostalgic to me, I think anyone could enjoy the gripping plot line, hilarious witches and spooky music.

“Nightmare on Elm Street”

If you are looking for something a little scarier, “Nightmare on Elm Street” is a classic Wes Craven slasher that a lot know and love. This movie centers around a group of teenagers who fall prey to Freddy Krueger, an undead child killer who can murder people in their sleep. Freddy Krueger is one of the most infamous Halloween villains in movie history and you will be sure to have nightmares after watching.

Kreguer has knives for hands and his burnt face terrifies the main character, Nancy. There is something so chilling about being tortured in your dreams in a place where you have no control. Even though the first is the best, there are plenty of sequels and different versions of “Nightmare on Elm Street,” even one featuring Jason from “Friday the 13th.”

“The Conjuring”

Another horror film that I highly suggest watching is “The Conjuring.” This film centers around paranormal investigators, Ed and Lorraine Warren, who work to help a family terrorized by a dark presence in their farmhouse. This film goes back to the basics of horror and thrill, which makes for a perfect Halloween fright.

It is extremely well-directed and the build-up of suspense will leave you on the edge of your seat. It’s remarkably retro yet extremely effective with thrills and chills that any horror fan would love.

From delicious witches and masked killers to giant pumpkins and haunted houses, I hope you can use this list to find a great movie to watch. After all, Halloween is less than a week away!