The beloved series “Gilmore Girls” is en route toward a spectacular comeback. The airing of the new episodes will come just in time for Thanksgiving, with a majority of Gilmore fans planning on binge-watching the revival with their plates of Thanksgiving leftovers in hand come Nov. 25. Grasping the attention of not only those who watched the show from the beginning, but also newcomers, “Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life” will take the television world by storm thanks to Netflix.

The premiere of “Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life” will consist of four new 90-minute episodes that will bring viewers back into the lives of the characters many have come to love — Lorelai Gilmore (Lauren Graham), Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel), Luke Danes (Scott Patterson) and the rest of the Stars Hollow gang. Viewers will again walk through Stars Hollow, a storybook Connecticut town, throughout the upcoming four chapters. Each chapter will revolve around a season — one chapter each for fall, winter, spring and summer.

After almost a decade without the signature fast-paced dialogue that became synonymous with the Gilmore name, new episodes will allow not only viewers who grew up with the series, but also viewers who started recently to take another journey with the quirky and authentic characters. The creator of the show, Amy Sherman-Palladino, left the show before its final season, but has returned for the revival in order to bring much-needed closure to the series. Viewers have followed the mother and daughter duo through a life full of crossroads expressed in each episode of the series, but their story is not over quite yet.

The first episode will pick up six months after the death of Richard Gilmore (previously played by Edward Herrmann), the husband of Emily Gilmore (Kelly Bishop), father to Lorelai and grandfather to Rory. The family will reunite after his death, as Rory comes back from working in her dream job as a journalist, and all of the members of the family will have to adjust to his death. The theme throughout each episode is projected to remain consistent, as a majority of the revival is based on the bond and connection within a mother-daughter relationship.

According to TV Guide, a bi-weekly magazine that provides television related news, Sherman-Palladino expressed her opinion on the theme of the series and four new chapters.

“I always felt like the underlying thing about ‘Gilmore Girls’ was that if you happen to be born into a family that doesn’t really understand you, go out and make your own. That’s what Lorelai did. She went out and she made her own family,” explained Sherman-Palladino.

The creator of the show is passionate about the family that the Gilmores have created for themselves in Stars Hollow. The theme of the new episodes will hopefully continue to stay true to the old episodes.

Following the characters and their families as they support each other through life’s obstacles will cater to returning viewers’ “Gilmore Girls” nostalgia, but newcomers will have the opportunity to make their own memories, along with the cast, and fall in love with the Stars Hollow community. Although Nov. 25 cannot come soon enough, until then, the past seasons will suffice and viewers will have the opportunity to pick up right where they left off.