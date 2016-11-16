This week’s Heard It Through The GrapeVINE is James Cotumaccio ‘19. He is undeclared in the College of Arts and Sciences. Outside of the classroom, Cotumaccio is a Eucharistic Minister, serving Mass on the weekends. He is also involved in Residential Life as the Chief Financial Officer of Fairfield’s Inter-Residential Housing Association and the Hall Mentor for Loyola Hall. Here are some of Cotumaccio’s favorite songs.

“Classic” – MKTO

This song is one of my favorite summer jams of all time. Duos with one singer and one rapper are missing in mainstream music and I think MKTO’s style serves as a great example of why duos should be more prevalent.

“Closer” – The Chainsmokers

Yes, this one would probably be chosen a lot, but that’s why I chose it. I love how no matter who’s in the room, everyone sings along together.

“Piano” – Ariana Grande

Though I’m not typically a fan of Ariana Grande, this song is more reminiscent of her older pop and has fun lyrics and a great beat.

“Cheap Thrills” – Sia

This one is the definition of a summer song. The idea of loving cheap thrills is so relatable and I love singing Sean Paul’s part.

“Rockabye” – Clean Bandit

This song is probably my favorite at the moment. It has a good beat, good lyrics and an even better message.

“Do It Again” – Pia Mia

Pia Mia’s remake of “Do It Again” has a Caribbean vibe and features verses from Chris Brown and Tyga. Surprisingly, their three voices work together well to make a good song.

“Locked Away” – R. City

City’s Caribbean-style verses and Adam Levine’s lower-than-usual chorus come together well to make a great feel-good song.

Check out Cotumaccio’s playlist on The Mirror’s Spotify.

Do you want to be featured in the GrapeVINE? Please email a list of 5-7 of your favorite songs and also a picture of yourself that we can use to vine@fairfieldmirror.com.