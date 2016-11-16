Heard It Through The GrapeVINE: James Cotumaccio ’19 James Della Rocca November 16, 2016 Sophomore James Cotumaccio details his love for pop music. Contributed photo This week’s Heard It Through The GrapeVINE is James Cotumaccio ‘19. He is undeclared in the College of Arts and Sciences. Outside of the classroom, Cotumaccio is a Eucharistic Minister, serving Mass on the weekends. He is also involved in Residential Life as the Chief Financial Officer of Fairfield’s Inter-Residential Housing Association and the Hall Mentor for Loyola Hall. Here are some of Cotumaccio’s favorite songs. “Classic” – MKTO This song is one of my favorite summer jams of all time. Duos with one singer and one rapper are missing in mainstream music and I think MKTO’s style serves as a great example of why duos should be more prevalent. “Closer” – The Chainsmokers Yes, this one would probably be chosen a lot, but that’s why I chose it. I love how no matter who’s in the room, everyone sings along together. “Piano” – Ariana Grande Though I’m not typically a fan of Ariana Grande, this song is more reminiscent of her older pop and has fun lyrics and a great beat. “Cheap Thrills” – Sia This one is the definition of a summer song. The idea of loving cheap thrills is so relatable and I love singing Sean Paul’s part. “Rockabye” – Clean Bandit This song is probably my favorite at the moment. It has a good beat, good lyrics and an even better message. “Do It Again” – Pia Mia Pia Mia’s remake of “Do It Again” has a Caribbean vibe and features verses from Chris Brown and Tyga. Surprisingly, their three voices work together well to make a good song. “Locked Away” – R. City City’s Caribbean-style verses and Adam Levine’s lower-than-usual chorus come together well to make a great feel-good song. Check out Cotumaccio’s playlist on The Mirror’s Spotify. Do you want to be featured in the GrapeVINE? Please email a list of 5-7 of your favorite songs and also a picture of yourself that we can use to vine@fairfieldmirror.com. Leave a Reply Cancel Reply Connect with: Your email address will not be published.CommentName* Email* Website