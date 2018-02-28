Broadway music has been a very important part of film, television, and media arts major, Julia Chamberlain’s ‘20 life for as long as she can remember.

“I come from a musical family. My entire family loves Broadway,” said Chamberlain.

Chamberlain continued to talk about how her family influenced her love of Broadway. She specifically talked about their shared love for the hit musical “Wicked.”

“We would always listen to the ‘Wicked’ soundtrack in the car. My entire family would sing along, I thought it was hilarious,” reported Chamberlain. “All my friends in elementary and middle school also loved ‘Wicked.’ In the 5th grade I even burned a ‘Wicked’ CD for one of my friends and she was so happy, she almost cried.”

Chamberlain continued to talk about the importance of Broadway, even discussing her current favorite musical, “Hadestown.”

“Hadestown” is an off Broadway production and 2016 adaption of a 2010 folk-opera concept album by the same name. It follows the story of the ancient Greek myth of Orpheus and Eurydice, where Orpheus journeys to the underworld to rescue his wife Eurydice.

“It’s not on Broadway yet, but it will be soon,” said Chamberlain. “It’s really relevant music right now, due to a lot of the symbolism involved within it. The whole thing is mostly about the people in Hadestown building a wall to keep the enemy out–poverty. For them, if they keep building this wall that means they’ll have jobs. They’re unhappy, but at least they’re not poor. It’s kind of what society is like right now.”

Chamberlain’s music selection really dives into a variety of important Broadway songs that mean a great deal to her due to how they’ve impacted her.

“All for the Best” – Godspell

“Basically meaning all your suffering will work out in the end. The lyrics: ‘someone got to be oppressed’ and ‘yes, it’s all for the best.’”

“Breathe” – In the Heights

“Tying it to the struggles of college. Just breathe and know that things will work out. The lyrics: ‘“Y si pierdes mis huellas que dios te bendiga Respira’ (translated) ‘and if you lose your way that god blessed you with you, breathe.’”

“Morning Glow” – Pippin

“It’s about a change from old to new, one that was bound to happen. It reminds me of how the new generation is making the country for ourselves (shooting victims, recent election etc). The lyrics: ‘winds of change are set to blow / and sweep this whole land through / morning glow is long last due.’”

“Ring of Keys” – Fun Home

“It’s about the LGBTQIA+ community, finding yourself despite societal boundaries. The lyrics: ‘I thought it was supposed to be wrong / but you seem okay with being strong.’”

“Congratulations” – Hamilton (Mixtape)

“It was technically cut from the actual musical, but it’s on the mixtape. It’s a really great pump up song and shows grace in the face of obstacles. The lyrics: ‘so scared of what your enemies will do to you / you’re the only enemy you ever seem to lose too / you know why Jefferson can do what he wants? / he doesn’t dignify schoolyard taunts with a response.’”

“Partner in Crime” – Tuck Everlasting

“You always need a buddy. Life’s more fun that way. The lyrics: ‘why see the world in all of its glories / without a friend to tell your stories too.’”

“Chips are Down” – Hadestown

“You have to work for everything, especially in this environment as a woman. The lyrics: ‘life ain’t easy, life ain’t fair / a girl’s gotta fight for her rightful share.’”