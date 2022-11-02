Who knew that a day filled with fun can also double as making a difference in the world? On Sunday, Nov. 6 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., the Humanitarian Action club is hosting its second annual Fall Fest Fundraiser in the traffic circle.

The day will consist of countless games and activities such as pumpkin painting, tote bag decorating, tie dying, corn hole and even pieing someone in the face! The biggest inclusion of this event, however, is that the organization Farm on Wheels will roll back onto campus just as it did last year where they will host ducks, baby goats, sheep and a small donkey.

As you walk through the crowded scene, the entrance fee will cost $15, which can be donated in cash or through Venmo for the sole purpose of this event: to raise money for the Connecticut Institute for Refugees and Immigrants (CIRI).

Evan Keiser ‘24, a Humanitarian Action Fellow, shares that “100% of the proceeds will be donat[ed] to the state-wide non-profit who assists refugees and immigrants resolve legal, economic, linguistic and social barriers so that they become self-sufficient, integrated and contributing members of the community.” Once you donate the entry fee, you are able to participate in any of the activities stated above.

This event will hopefully be attractive enough for students so that they can rake in a large number of donations for CIRI as they did last year with the total being a little over $1,000 raised in 2021.

Julia Neal ‘23, a Humanitarian Action Fellow, further explains that they chose this type of event because “it’s something fun that they can go to with friends and hang out and partake in fun activities. It’s an event that offers different types of activities that other events at school don’t have, such as the animals.”

Outside of the Fall Fest Fundraiser, make sure to be on the lookout for future events such as “Walk in Our Shoes.” Or, as Neal adds, join Humanitarian Action by attending biweekly meetings on Thursdays in Canisius Hall 200 at 7:30 p.m.!

“We encourage anybody who is interested in service projects and helping others, [to] come to the meetings and help out in whatever way they want. Every act of service counts no matter how big or small it is,” Neal ends.

You can join the club’s Life@Fairfield page if you are looking to join a service-based organization that focuses on helping those who are less fortunate by fundraising, advocating and networking with other NGOs, such as the HA club.

