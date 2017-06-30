The weather is getting warmer and barbecue season is upon us. Now with Independence Day right around the corner, gather your friends and fire up the grill with these tunes blasting for a guaranteed great time.

1. “It Ain’t Me (with Selena Gomez)” by Kygo

The fast rhythm of the song will keep your friends upbeat and dancing through the heat.

2. “Nights Like These” by TANO|MARK MUSIC

Check out Fairfield’s own, Gaetano Annunziata as he collaborates with friend, Mark Supik on their new summer release. Go Stags!

3. “Despacito (Remix)” by Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, Justin Bieber

Arguably one of the most popular songs so far this summer, it is a must-have on any music compilation that you make for the season.

4. “Dirt” by Florida Georgia Line

Of course, with the sun shining and cold drinks coming, you have to include some country music, like this tune from FGL.

5. “Chained to the Rhythm” by Katy Perry

Katy Perry is making a comeback, and this hit song is proof.

6. “Margaritaville” by Jimmy Buffett

Make sure that you toss in a classic, like this song from Jimmy Buffett (or any, and all, Bruce Springsteen tunes).

7. “Location” by Khalid

Though slower than other selections, “Location” is still catchy and will keep you in good spirits while you relax in the warm weather.

8. “Somewhere on a Beach” by Dierks Bentley

Another country selection, Bentley’s song will perfectly compliment any outdoor atmosphere, from pool to beach side.