

What if I told you the circus was coming to Fairfield? I am not talking about those boys who were banging on every dorm room last night, trying to wake the floor up. I’m talking about the acrobats, costumes and clowns. That’s just one of the three events hosted by the Quick Center this month.

Kickstarting “Open VISION Forum: Espresso” is John Della Volpe. He is the director of polling at the Harvard Kennedy School Institute of Politics, and the author of “Fight: How Gen Z is Channeling Their Fear and Passion to Save America.” With the upcoming Primary elections Volpe is stopping at Fairfield to discuss Gen Z and the power of voting. His speech, “How Will Gen Z Vote? Taking the Pulse of Today’s Youth.” will be on Thursday, Sept. 19 in the Dolan School of Business Event Hall at 7:30 p.m. Ticket prices range from $5-20.

On Sept. 23 Fairfield is hosting Claire Kilroy, an acclaimed Irish author who wrote five novels, her most recent being, Soldier Sailor. The novel, about the early days of motherhood was reported as “The London’s Time Novel” of the Year. Her discussion about her book will be with Fairfield professor, and National Book Award-winning author Phil Klay. Taking place at 7:30 pm in the Dogwood Room, ticket prices range from $5-20.

Lastly, for the month of September, Cirque Kikasse: “SANTE!” will be at Fairfield. Cirque Kikasse: “SANTE!” Is not just a circus though, it is a circus food truck. Featuring an acrobatic performances on top of the food truck, while serving snacks and local beer. The circus will be at Fairfield on Friday, September 27th from 5-6:30pm. Whether it is to fulfill an FYE credit, or it’s an Argument and Advocacy requirement you should definitely try and make at least one of these events. Tickets are free for university students to view the acrobatics and can range from $15-40 for the VIP area for food and drink service.

Freshman Ryan Kost thinks he will definitely be attending at least one of these events. “It’s a great way to get more involved on campus.”

To get tickets to attend, you can go to the Fairfield Quick Center, or its website for more details.