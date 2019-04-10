Too Many Zooz is a band notorious for their bold presence and unique style of music. They’re a band of three musicians: Leo P on the baritone saxophone, Matt Doe on trumpet, and King of Sludge on drums. They are coming to The Warehouse in Fairfield on Friday, April 19.

Although their music is lyric-less, and the instruments seem strange put together, Too Many Zooz makes it work. They play what they call Brasshouse, a completely original type of music that takes inspiration from jazz, hip hop and electronic music and makes it into something new. It’s easy to dance to and fun, and it defines the way that the band approaches writing each new song as opposed to a set genre that they fit into.

“A lot of the time what I do musically is just an expression of what I’m experiencing day to day,” said Matt. “So whether that’s something that I eat that’s delicious or a girl that I like or whatever it’s just taking in everything from my life and putting that expression in music.”

Their music is reminiscent of what band kids improvise before practice. It’s loud and experimental, but technically flawless. Matt’s trumpet blows out in a way that would have a band director screaming, but it fits the band’s style perfectly. Leo’s baritone saxophone is twangy and eccentric. Although the baritone saxophone usually blends into an ensemble without standing out, Leo P’s performance and musicality bring it to life. King of Sludge’s beats can’t be matched. He uses a variety of percussion that often don’t see the light and keeps an amazingly steady beat.

“We try and keep things as a group, not so formulaic,” Matt said.

Some of their biggest hits have gone viral. Their experimental song, “Car Alarm,” currently has over a million plays on YouTube. Their song “Warriors” got the attention of music producer and DJ KDA and British singer Jess Glynn. Glynn created the lyrics to fit the song, and it’s been on multiple pop music billboards.

Many fans of the band insist the best way to listen to them is live. From music videos alone, that’s obvious. Coming from their humble beginnings playing in the subway, they have grown so much as a band, but they will always be great performers first and foremost.

“It’s a party. It’s a fun time, and we love performing for people.” Matt said. “People always tell us they saw the videos, but live really is just a completely different thing and something we’re really proud of.”