At home, my mother always cooked me curried chickpeas, served over turmeric rice with a slice of naan. Curried chickpeas are garbanzo beans with a combination of Indian spices, onion and tomato paste. Naan is an Indian flatbread that is traditionally cooked in a clay oven. However, we don’t have a clay oven, so we just buy naan in the bread aisle at the grocery store. When I got my first apartment on campus this school year, I was so eager to make all my favorite recipes that I enjoyed at home and at family gatherings. The idea to combine my mother’s delicious curried chickpeas and naan came to me out of the blue, but the idea worked, and it stuck. Naan pizza is now a staple in Sabrina’s kitchen. It’s a meal that my friends have enjoyed, and my mother enjoyed it as well.

Ingredients:

2, 15.5 oz cans of Goya (or any brand you prefer) garbanzo beans

1 yellow onion

1 ripe avocado

1 package of Stonefire (or any brand you prefer) original naan

Olive oil

1 tablespoon curry powder

1/2 teaspoon chipotle powder

1/2 teaspoon nutritional yeast

1/2 teaspoon granulated garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon Trader Joe’s Everything But the Bagel seasoning

Salt and pepper to taste

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Spread aluminum foil or parchment paper over one sheet pan and coat with olive oil. When heated, place two pieces of naan on sheet pan and bake in oven for approximately 10-12 minutes. Chop 1 yellow onion and set aside. Cut and seed the avocado, mash in bowl until smooth.