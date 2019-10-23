Peace in Reality

Peace in Reality

The wood scrapes my skin

And

I know who I am.

The cold burns my lungs

And

I know where I am.

When

Thoughts are like poison

And

The avalanche goes

I tear at the words

And

I rip up the fear

Just shreds still remain

But

They won’t disappear.

I’m

Choking on “what ifs”

and

Things that won’t happen

So I clutch a branch

And

I count every leaf

I draw in in the Fall

And

My heart slows it’s race

Because I know,

When

The bark bites my hand

And

It patterns my palm

I know who I am,

And

I find, I can breathe

The breeze brings me home

And

I finally stand

I know where I am

And

It’s here, I am free.