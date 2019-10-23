The wood scrapes my skin
And
I know who I am.
The cold burns my lungs
And
I know where I am.
When
Thoughts are like poison
And
The avalanche goes
I tear at the words
And
I rip up the fear
Just shreds still remain
But
They won’t disappear.
I’m
Choking on “what ifs”
and
Things that won’t happen
So I clutch a branch
And
I count every leaf
I draw in in the Fall
And
My heart slows it’s race
Because I know,
When
The bark bites my hand
And
It patterns my palm
I know who I am,
And
I find, I can breathe
The breeze brings me home
And
I finally stand
I know where I am
And
It’s here, I am free.
