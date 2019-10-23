The wood scrapes my skin

And

I know who I am.

 

The cold burns my lungs

And

I know where I am.

 

When

 

Thoughts are like poison

And

The avalanche goes

 

I tear at the words

And

I rip up the fear

 

Just shreds still remain

But

They won’t disappear.

 

I’m

 

Choking on “what ifs”

and

Things that won’t happen

 

So I clutch a branch

And

I count every leaf

 

I draw in in the Fall

And

My heart slows it’s race

 

Because I know,

When

 

The bark bites my hand

And

It patterns my palm

 

I know who I am,

And

I find, I can breathe

 

The breeze brings me home

And

I finally stand

 

I know where I am

And

It’s here, I am free.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.