Foundation is a crucial part of most makeup routines and it can be your best friend or your worst enemy. Some foundations make your pores scream for help because they are so heavy, while others go on flawlessly and are barely noticeable. Since you do not want to end up looking orange, or like you stuck your face in a cake, picking the right foundation for your skin type and skin tone is extremely important. Some girls, in an attempt to look tan in the cold winter months, will opt for a foundation that is a few shades darker, and it really never looks like that natural tan you are after. Being vigilant about foundation will make all of the difference when it comes to how your makeup comes out. The following are some examples of some great and some not so great foundations that I have tried. For reference, my skin is a combination of dry and oily, and so the same products that work really well for me might have different results for someone with an extremely different skin type.

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation is a very matte foundation, but I find that it did not leave my skin dry at all. A great thing about this foundation is the range of skin tones it offers, from extremely light to extremely dark, and I have not yet met someone who uses this foundation and does not like it. Another positive about this product is that its matte composition makes it really long lasting, so it is good for use if you are putting makeup on for a long day at work or a long night out. My only caution would be to skin types that are extremely dry, because of the matte foundation since matte formulas on dry skin tend to highlight every pore and really add to the dryness of the complexion.

NARS Radiant Longwear Foundation is another foundation that I happen to like, however I would not consider it ‘longwear.’ I ultimately switched from this foundation because it was not so great for long days or nights. It blended perfectly and looked amazing for a few hours, but eventually it became unblended and unflattering. If you are someone who does not wear makeup for extended periods of time, then this is a great foundation for you because it really does look great when first applied.

As you may have noticed from some of my other articles, I am a huge Urban Decay fan. I love the Naked Palettes, and use their Perversion Mascara as well as their Makeup Setting Spray. I find their products to be amazing, and the Urban Decay Naked Skin Weightless Ultra Definition Liquid Foundation is no exception. This is the perfect example of a light foundation, where you do not feel like you are wearing another face around. It is hard to find a foundation that feels light while giving great coverage to hide any blemishes, but this one definitely does.

One foundation that I do not suggest is the Revlon ColorStay Makeup for Normal/Dry Skin. First off, it does not even have foundation in its name, but it is also a rather cheap foundation, selling for less than $15. I started using this foundation because my sister suggested it, and to be fair it did look pretty good on her, but it did not do my skin justice. In the end, even my sister made the switch to a different product. This product highlighted all of my pores, and looked so odd on my face. I felt like it washed me out even though it was the color match to my skin. I would definitely not recommend this product.

Finally, while I have tried traditional foundations when a new one comes out, like what I did with Fenty Beauty, there is one product I use that is by far the best makeup product I have ever purchased and that I always return to. My Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 20 – Oil Free Tinted moisturizer is basically foundation, just better for your skin. It essentially combines skin care and makeup, to bring a blend that gives you a great finish. I honestly do swear by this product, and have not yet found a product to match up to it. As the product is partly a moisturizer, it is light and feels great on your skin. Honestly I forget that I am wearing it most days. It gives you a great hint of color without being overpowering, and gives off a very natural look, which, personally, is what I try to achieve with my foundation.