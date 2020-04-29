Who else can’t wait for the consistently warm weather when we can blast a bunch of tunes and sing our hearts out? Well, it’s almost here, and I am so ready! The Amazon Alexa has made my life so much easier to play my top songs whenever I want. Here are some of my favorite songs that will be included in my music playlists for the warm summer months.

Although many may not be huge country music fans, I have a ton of country songs that will make my summer playlist, and you may want to take a listen. Some of my new favorites are “More Than My Hometown” by Morgan Wallen, in addition to Sam Hunt’s new album “SOUTHSIDE.” If I’m going to be listening to any song on repeat this summer, it’s definitely “One Man Band” by Old Dominion which is one of my country faves that will never change. Whenever I go to the beach, bringing a portable speaker is a must. Listening to “Slow Dance In A Parking Lot” and “Take It From Me,” both by Jordan Davis, makes laying on the beach extremely relaxing. I can’t forget Chris Lane, a country music singer on my playlist, who also has a new song with Gryffin called “Hold You Tonight.” This is a perfect upbeat song featuring two artists that I love.

Also, am I the only one who got excited after seeing that Justin Bieber came out with a new album? Ever since my first Justin Bieber concert, I have been a huge fan of his. In fact, I actually cried of happiness when he came out on stage. Although Bieber’s recent “Changes” album has been on repeat already, his songs played under the hot summer sun will make them even more enjoyable than they already are.

More recently, I’m sure all you Drake fans can’t stop listening to his newest release, “Tootsie Slide.” This song has an overall great beat and definitely gets people dancing.

Although those were all some of the latest songs, I can’t forget to add in some throwbacks that I love. “Came Here for Love” by Sigala & Ella Eyre and “Finest Hour” by Cash Cash featuring Abir are ones that I can listen to one hundred times on repeat. Throwing it even further back, “Born to Run,” sung by Bruce Springsteen, and “Free Fallin” by Tom Petty are two ideal songs to listen to at a summer barbecue with family and friends.

Lastly, how could I forget the song “Summer” by Calvin Harris?! The title itself makes it a great addition to a summer playlist, plus it brings all the positive vibes.

These are just a few jams that I enjoy listening to, and I am on the edge of my seat waiting for more new songs to come out in the next few weeks before summer.