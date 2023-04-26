As the 2022-2023 school year comes to a close, Stags of all classes have come to share their favorite Fairfield memories that stuck with them in the past year.

Emily Carra ‘24 shared that her lasting memory was the FUSA-run President’s Ball that took place in September. “It was great this year,” she exclaimed.

Another earlier memory comes from Bobby Schattle ‘25, who said “Facilitating summer orientation with the other NSLs” was the highlight of his school year. I guess we’ll expect to see him teaching his FYE class this upcoming semester, too!

For senior Vinny Rotondo, “recruiting a prospective student from [his] hometown” has stayed top of mind. It turns out, he convinced her to join the Fairfield family this fall. Go Stags!

“The Glee Club concert” was junior Nicholas Stampone’s top choice from this past year. And having attended the Pop’s concert this week, I can see why.

Another exciting part of this school year within a club was Muslim Student Association’s reemergence to Fairfield. “My favorite memory for the school year was getting MSA active again and holding events for the Muslim community as that is crucial for representation,” Mishal Qureshi ‘26 stated. “It was amazing to work with a group of dedicated individuals who made this initiative possible in less than two months.”

Sham Jam was a common pick for some Stags, including Margaret Murphy ‘24. In a sea of green and bagpipes, what’s not to like?

“My favorite memory from this year is Happy Hour from Spanish class,” Ben McKeon ‘26 shared. He followed up by adding it was because he got to “speak with Max Limric.” Although, that may have been a forced statement.

Since Fairfield is a beach school, how could Stags not mention their love for the Long Island sound, as well? Noelle Santos ‘24 mentioned “going to the beach [on] April 14,” was her favorite memory. “Those hot days in April,” she ended.

Some athletes and athletic supporters noted their favorite days of the year as well.

Senior Nya Jones shared that her “volleyball senior night” was one that she’ll never forget.

First-year Amelia Swenson added her fan experience within the Leo D. Mahoney Arena. “I loved being a part of the first basketball game student crowd! It was such an energetic environment and I really felt the school community!”

Swenson is not alone, as Aliana Koljenovic ‘26 shared “Cheering at the first home basketball game in the new Arena” was one of her favorite experiences. If it’s not evident enough, Stags can’t get enough of Leo D. Mahoney Arena!

Overall, a lot of students were quick to note that their friends contributed to their best days of this year.

Junior Lauren Basso said that her birthday party was the most memorable night because she “was surrounded by great friends!”

“Valentine’s Day with my friends was so fun,” Claire DeMarco ‘25 exclaimed.

Lastly, senior Julia Neal ended that “spending time with my friends and getting ready to transition to being a new grad,” will forever be remembered.