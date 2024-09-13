As the wind picks up and begins to lose its familiar warmth, the leaves start to gain hints of orange and yellow. Coffee shops begin serving pumpkin spice. This may seem like a typical beginning-of-fall day, but these signs mean it’s back to school for the Stags!

While we’re all sad to see summer go, the school year can often bring new, exciting opportunities not offered anywhere else. This is especially true for the Class of 2028, who have just begun their academic journeys here at Fairfield University.

Although the future may be uncertain, we as a class can fondly look back on our summer as a period of relaxation, preparation and most importantly, fun! Therefore, I interviewed several first-year students to see how their summers were spent and get a glimpse into the lives of the Class of 2028 before Fairfield.

How did you spend your summer?

When asked this simple question, I was met with a variety of answers. A common theme among the first years I interviewed, however, was work. Many held typical summer jobs such as babysitting, camp counseling and doing community service for those with special needs.

However, I was also met with some more uncommon answers. Some of the most unique jobs I heard were working at a country club, the zoo and Haley Bosselait ‘28 even said she worked as a bartender in her hometown.

Summer wasn’t always spent behind a counter or surrounded by children. Many of the first-years I interviewed spent time at various beaches, whether that be on Long Beach Island or in Maine. Several even left the country, with popular destinations being England and Europe.

When they weren’t working or traveling, hanging out with friends was a popular pastime. Getting to spend as much time as possible with friends and family before saying goodbye was incredibly important for the first years as they prepared themselves for Fairfield. This then brings us to our next question.

How did you prepare for Fairfield over the summer?

Again, there were a variety of answers to this question.

Mia Spence ‘28 and Gabby Savino ‘28 both agreed that ignoring Fairfield’s approach in the beginning was the key to having a relaxing summer. Thinking about the difficult change was often nerve-wracking at times, so instead embracing the present and staying calm helped to ease the stress of the transition.

Most first-years also spent time buying school supplies, dorm decor and clothes for the new school year. Clothing was an especially important part of preparation, as several first-years agreed that it helped them feel as if they were building new identities and styles for themselves.

Shopping was also used as a way to spend time with family and friends as well. While many of the interviewees felt prepared for Fairfield, almost everyone I talked to was still nervous.

The most common fear was of the unknown—fears of not making friends, of meeting roommates, of starting at a new school and of not knowing what lay before them. However, everyone I interviewed says that they now feel incredibly excited about coming to Fairfield and feel prepared for the school year!

What are you most excited about this fall?

Now that summer is over, what is there to look forward to?

Several first-years answered that they were excited for the variety of events offered on campus, whether that be events hosted by Late Night @ Fairfield, activities around campus to do with friends, or the many sporting events held often. Others were also (if not more) excited for general fall activities such as cooler weather, wearing sweaters and sweatpants and the return of popular fall flavors at Starbucks.

We may have had to say goodbye to warmer weather and summer sun, but the possibilities of fall have only just begun!