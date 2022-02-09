Super Bowl Sunday is arguably one of the best days of the year, regardless of whether you are a sports fan or not. Whether or not the team you root for is playing, the Super Bowl is more than a game – it’s a phenomenon that brings people together. It doesn’t matter if you’re an avid sports watcher, love the commercials, are here for the food or a little bit of all three, I am here to help you plan the best Super Bowl party.

My family hosts a Super Bowl party every year. It’s basically a holiday for us and it’s something we look forward to. Regardless of if the team we root for is playing, our house is always filled with food and friends.

Perhaps the most important necessity for a Super Bowl party is food. Besides Thanksgiving, on the day of the Super Bowl, more food is eaten than any other day of the year. Dips are always a good idea. There are so many options and they are perfect for a large number of people. Buffalo chicken dip, salsa and guacamole, to name a few are some household favorites and will not disappoint. Not to mention, they are so easy to make and are perfect for serving lots of people.

Wings are another popular favorite for the Super Bowl. They are by far a crowd favorite and are associated heavily with Super Bowl Sunday. According to the Wing Report, Americans will eat 1.23 billion wings next weekend. If laid out end to end, they would “stretch from Candlestick Park in San Francisco to M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore 27 times.” Wings are so popular because they are catered towards all palates, from an almost sweet barbeque taste to a spicy buffalo flavor.

Cheese boards are another essential aspect of any party, but especially Super Bowl parties. The great thing about cheese boards is that you can personalize them and add whatever is catered to your and your guests’ liking.

Now, you’re going to want to set up some televisions and ensure there are places for all different types of watchers. You will have the die-hards that want no distractions and are totally honed in on the game. Another TV will probably be needed for the commercial watchers who could honestly care less about the game itself. Finally, you will want a big central watching location for the halftime show; arguably the best part of the game.

With regards to what to wear to a Super Bowl party, I recommend taking the comfortable route. Sweatpants are the way to go with all the food and lounging that will be going on. If your team is playing, showing your support for them through what you have on is also a good option, or even color-scheming your outfit to match the team colors is a good choice as well. However, if the team you support is not playing, you can choose a neutral route or even just pick whatever color you like best out of the two teams playing.

So, if you are planning on hosting a Super Bowl party, ensuring you have good food and good people will result in success. The Super Bowl is such a great event because it not only brings together those who watch sports, but it also unites so many other viewers across the country. Even if your favorite team is not playing or you simply don’t like sports, Super Bowl Sunday is the perfect excuse to kick back, relax, eat and spend time with friends.

