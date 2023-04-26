With Thanksgiving (my favorite holiday!) right around the corner, I’ve been thinking about all the things I’m grateful for. Here’s a list of 10 random things I’m thankful for, things that don’t usually make our lists when we go around the table and share at Thanksgiving dinner:

The Daniel Grace and Tully Dining Common’s hydration station: I love drinking the freshest, crispest, coldest water on the daily. Books: I’m an English major. Need I say more? My skincare routine: I spent a long, long time curating the perfect routine, and I’m glad I have something that works for me (a special thank you to my blush that keeps me from looking like a sickly Victorian child.). The Confectionary at the Tully: I need my daily sweet treat. The fact that I live in McCormick and have a cute room (shoutout to the hardwood floors!). Google Maps and Waze: I literally don’t know where I would be without them. My phone, especially the lack of storage: I guess that means I have a lot of great memories, right? Taylor Swift: To be totally honest, I don’t know how to make it through a day without her music. Keep an eye out for my Spotify wrapped this December! My roommate, for letting me into the building when I inevitably forget my StagCard and keys. Starbucks: I am nothing without my black iced tea lemonade.

So, this Thanksgiving, when your families have you listing the things you’re thankful for, make sure to give a nod to the random and unique things in your life!