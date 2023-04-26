While we all love our summers of freedom and relaxation, there is something so special about autumn in New England. The air gets crisp, the leaves begin to change and the pumpkin spice lattes reappear. The fall season comes and goes before we know it, so here’s a list of things to enjoy and partake in, both on and off campus.

On campus:

DIY Pumpkin Painting with RA Nicole

Do you want to paint some pumpkins and spend time with friends? Join RA Nicole on Wednesday, Oct. 11 in the first-floor lounge of Campion from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.! This is a great activity to get you through that mid-week slump.

Movie and Caramel Apple Night

Another Campion fall activity! On Sunday, Oct. 15, RA Haya will be hosting a movie and caramel apple night in Campion’s first-floor lounge at 7 p.m. “Haunted Mansion” will be playing and there will be apple cider, caramel apples and other fun Halloween treats! This is a great way to get into the spooky spirit just in time for Oct. 31!

Trick or Treat Candy Jars with RA Nicole

Yet another Campion activity—they are killing it this Halloween season! On Wednesday, Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. RA Nicole is hosting a Trick or Treat Candy Jar night. Join her in Campion’s first-floor lounge to make your own candy jars and spend time with friends!

Off-campus:

If you’re not feeling those on-campus activities, or just want more options, there are plenty of things to do around town! Here are just a few ideas for you to enjoy.

Fairfield Farmers Market

The Fairfield Farmers Market has been open every Sunday since July and it closes on Oct. 8. Go check it out this Sunday (or next) before it closes until next year! There are over 20 vendors every Sunday, so there are plenty of things for everyone. It’s right in the center of town, so you can easily take the campus shuttle bus and make your way over!

Trail of Terror

If you are willing to travel a little farther for some fun, I highly recommend checking out Trail of Terror in Wallingford, Conn. This is a full 50-to-60-minute walking experience full of fright, scares and fun. It’s a terrifying walk-through filled with actors scaring you with props and incredible detail. Ticketing starts at $25 and goes up to $40 for VIP.

Harvest Fair at Hope River Farm

If scares and frights are not your thing but you still want to experience the fall season, the Harvest Fair at Hope River Farm is perfect for you. It’s held Oct. 14, 15, 21 and 22 right here in Fairfield! There are hayrides, pony rides, a beer garden, a corn maze, games, vendors, etc. It’s $15 to get in and perfect for a nice, crisp autumn day. Also, the Harvest Fair is going on during Alumni and Family Weekend, so you can check it out with your family if you have time!

Yale Football Game

What is the fall season without football? Sadly, we don’t have a football team here at Fairfield, but Yale sure does! You can get tickets online and head over to New Haven through Fairfield’s train station (our campus shuttle takes you directly to the station!) Everyone wants to go to the famous Havard vs.Yale game, and you can, but there are plenty more to choose from.

I hope this list gives you a couple of ideas on how to time this autumn season. There are so many awesome things to do in Fairfield and surrounding areas, so hopefully you have the chance to explore some of them!