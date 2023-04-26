The end of the semester is fast-approaching which means it is almost time to relax, unwind and enjoy the summer vacation. And what better way to relax and unwind than with a good book? Though you may be stressed with schoolwork and finals now, I can assure you that in just a few weeks, you will find yourself with a lot of free time to crack open a book! Here are a few of my favorites from a variety of genres that I would highly recommend giving a try this summer break.

“Malibu Rising” by Taylor Jenkins Reid

If you have been in conversation with me recently, you will know that I have a bit of an obsession with Taylor Jenkins Reid’s “Daisy Jones & The Six”. As a big fan of Reid’s work, “Malibu Rising” is another stunning book written by this author that I would highly recommend.

The plot follows the four children of famous singer, Mick Riva, three of them pro surfers, one a photographer. In duel timelines, we see the love story of Mick and June and the eventual end of their relationship, and in the 1980s, we see how Mick’s children cope with their fame and the neglect of their father after all these years. “Malibu Rising” will evoke just about every emotion, from happiness to heartbreak and it is the perfect read for summer with the surfing and setting of Malibu beach.

“If We Were Villains” by M. L. Rio

If you are looking for something a bit more dark academia, this is the perfect pick. The plot follows fourth-year acting students at the Dellecher Shakespeare Conservatory and the murder mystery surrounding Oliver Marks. Ten years later, we are taken back into the past as the mystery of this murder and Oliver’s involvement is uncovered. “If We Were Villains” is written beautifully and poetically and consists of mystery and plot twists that will have you hooked.

Some may argue that dark academia is better left for the colder fall and winter months. I would argue that it can be read at any time and I would recommend reading “If We Were Villains” as soon as you can. It truly is one of my favorite reads as of late.

“The Stranger” by Harlan Coben

I’m not sure exactly what it is about the summertime, but I always find myself wanting to read something in the mystery/thriller genre. Something about the fast-paced, page-turning action really appeals to me when I have the time to sit down and read in the summer.

“The Stranger” by Harlen Coben is a book I picked up last summer and simply could not put down until I was finished. The story follows the protagonist, Adam Price, living the American dream with a wife, two sons and a well-paying job, when one day the Stranger shows up and tells him a life-changing secret. Following the mysterious disappearance of his wife, Adam seeks answers as to whether or not this secret is true and if the Stranger had anything to do with her disappearance. If you decide to pick up this book, I can guarantee that just like me, you will not be able to put it down.

These are just three suggestions to kickstart your summer reading; three that I found quite easy to get through because of their fast-paced, suspenseful and emotional nature. If you are caught in a reading slump or just need somewhere to start your summer reading, I would highly recommend picking up one of these three books!