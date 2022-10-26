With Halloween right around the corner, you may find yourself asking, “How can I celebrate here at Fairfield?” Luckily, this will be my third Halloween spent on campus so I feel that I have picked up some ideas as to how to celebrate this spooky holiday. I am here to present you with some tips and tricks to throw the best Halloween party on campus!

Decorate Your Room

First thing is first: get some decorations. For what is a Halloween party without spooky ornaments? One decoration that is super cheap and always looks great is fake spiderwebs. Every single year, my roommate and I have adorned our door with purple cobwebs in the spirit of Halloween, and every year it looks great!

Another great way to decorate your room is with some pumpkins. Whether you paint them or carve them, there is nothing like a classic Jack-O-Lantern to enhance the Halloween atmosphere.

Make A Spooky Playlist

Next, you’ll need music. There are so many songs that scream Halloween to me. Some of these include “Thriller” by Michael Jackson, “Monster Mash” by Bobby Pickett, “Somebody’s Watching Me” by Rockwell, the “Ghostbusters” theme song and so many more. The music can really make or break your Halloween party, as it truly sets the spooky tone. As soon as I hear one of the songs I listed above, I am immediately in the Halloween spirit. Create a playlist of all of your own favorite Halloween songs to play at your party.

Get Some Candy

For me, one of the biggest appeals of Halloween as a holiday is the consumption of copious amounts of candy. I think of the Halloween parties that my family threw growing up. How I would go trick-or-treating with my friends and family, walking from house to house in our costumes, begging for candy and trading our prizes when we returned home.

Though many of us have passed the socially acceptable age to trick-or-treat, that does not mean we must go without candy. If you plan on having some friends over to celebrate, make sure to pick up some candy next time you go shopping. Get a good variety of chocolates and gummies, such as Snickers, Kit Kats, Milky Ways, Sour Patch Kids, Skittles, Starbursts and more. Whatever kind of candy screams Halloween to you.

Coordinate A Costume

The best and most fun part of Halloween is, arguably, dressing up. I know that when I was a kid, I would parade around my neighborhood trick-or-treating, proud of my creative costumes. In college, dressing up does not have to end. Grab a bunch of your friends and coordinate a group costume. You could even make your costume the theme of your party!

Pick out Some Spooky Halloween Movies

Toward the end of the night, when everyone begins to get tired of dancing to your spooky playlist and eating tons of candy, you may want to wind down with a movie. There are so many classics to choose from when it comes to Halloween. If you are going for horror, you could put on “It” or “Halloween.” These are always the Disney classics like “Hocus Pocus” or “Halloweentown.” One that will always be my favorite and hold a special place in my heart is “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.” There are so many movies to choose from and I see no better way to end your night of spooky fun than with a Halloween movie.

These are just a few suggestions for how to throw the best Halloween party on campus. There are endless possibilities as to how you can decorate your dorm or dress up with your friends to celebrate this spooky season!

