Everybody loves self care, and one aspect of self care that I love is using a good face mask. Face masks make me feel refreshed, especially on a particularly stressful day, and in just 10 minutes they leave your skin feeling amazing. A lot of people don’t know what constitutes a good face mask, and which ones are going to harm their skin. As an avid face mask user, I would like to offer up the masks that I have tried and loved, both store bought and homemade.

LUSH Cosmetics Cup O’ Coffee mask is my favorite face mask to date. It utilizes solely natural ingredients. The feature ingredients are coffee beans, which leave you with soft skin. This mask smells exactly like a cup of coffee, it feels cool and fresh on your skin, and washes off really easily without leaving your skin dry.

Boscia Luminizing Black Charcoal Mask is another mask that I make sure is always stocked in my townhouse. While you can put this mask all over your face, I only use this mask in my T-zone, which is forehead, nose and chin, because this mask hardens to your skin to extract any blackheads or clogged pores. Since you normally do not find blackheads on your cheek, I would not recommend using this mask in that area. My favorite thing about this mask is that you see the physical results immediately, because you see the blackheads that have been extracted on the peels as soon as you peel off the mask. This is absolutely a go-to mask when your pores are feeling clogged.

Fresh Cosmetics has many great products and face masks, and I highly recommend their products to anyone who has not tried them. Their Rose Face Mask is an absolute dream, and the scent is one of my favorites of any product I use. I cannot describe it better than the way it is described on Sephora.com, as “A cult-favorite hydrating and toning gel mask infused with real rose petals, soothing rosewater and a ‘smart’ algae that delivers optimum moisture.” Everything about the product and its formula is refreshing, and the oils that it transfers to your skin do wonders for hydration.

LUSH Cosmetics’ Mask of Magnaminty is another smash hit face mask from Lush. The 100 percent natural ingredients in this formula say it all: bentone gel and kaolin clay, ground aduki beans, peppermint oil, honey and its signature ingredient — vanilla absolute. When you put this mask on, it feels like you have just dunked your face into a bucket of ice water in the best way possible, because you feel so refreshed that you never want to take it off. This mask leaves my skin soft as butter, and my skin feels so good that I usually do not even moisturize after I use it because my skin already feels hydrated enough.

Homemade masks can be a risk, but I have found some reliable masks from a variety of beauty bloggers, and knowing that the items I am using are natural products that I could eat and find in my kitchen makes me feel better about trusting them on my skin. My go-to homemade mask is easy to make and helps prevent blemishes. The key to this mask is matcha powder, which is a powerful antioxidant that soothes skin. For this mask: mix one tablespoon of matcha powder and one tablespoon of honey in a bowl and apply all over the skin. Leave on for 20 minutes, then wash it off with warm water and apply moisturizer.