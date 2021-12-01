As the temperatures drop and the holiday season quickly approaches, there is an exponentially increased need by all for some solid winter apparel. But with such an overwhelming selection of styles from virtually every retailer, how is one supposed to know where to snag the best deals?

Look no further! I have cultivated the best list of the hottest winter pieces (how ironic) and where to find them without breaking the bank. Sit back, relax with a cup of hot cocoa and get ready to shop!

Puffer Jacket:

One of the most intrinsic pieces of clothing for the winter months is a solid puffer jacket. These have become incredibly popular in recent years, with practically every store releasing their own version of the classic jacket. While there are an abundance of jackets out there, ranging from incredibly inexpensive to ridiculously pricey, there are a few that stand out among the crowd.

My personal favorite for this season is the Aritzia Super Puff ™, which comes in a wide variety of lengths, colors and finishes, from glossy to matte. Though this puffer is certainly more on the expensive side, the quality is hard to beat. It has been the one article of clothing I find myself unable to take off, and keeps me warm no matter what outdoor activities I am partaking in!

For a slightly cheaper alternative, the Gap 100% Recycled Polyester cropped puffer jacket is very similar, with a slightly different silhouette than the Aritzia puffer jacket. I have this jacket in red, which I absolutely adore as a fun statement piece that keeps me in touch with my Stag side! It keeps me nice and warm, without the hassle of dealing with a too-cumbersome puffer. No matter what look you opt for or what price range you shop in, puffers are an absolute staple!

Ugg Classic Mini II Boots:

Another piece that I simply can not get enough of are the Classic Mini II Boots by Ugg. Truthfully, never in a million years did I think I would be a returning customer with Ugg, but I am truly obsessed with my pairs!

The classic chestnut color allows you to relive all of your early 2000s memories, but be sure to check out their array of other fantastic shades! Not only do they keep your feet warm, but they are the perfect “dressed up” slipper look that makes wearing pajamas out in the real world look totally acceptable. However, it is important to note that despite their price, these shoes should not be worn in snowy weather. They are far from waterproof, and in order to ensure that they stay in pristine condition, they should be worn with caution in winter wonderlands!

As an alternative footwear option, the Original L.L. Bean Boot has proven to be a true staple for all New Englanders throughout the years. Warm, stylish and waterproof, these shoes can not be beat! Though they are slightly on the more expensive side, their durability ensures that they will stick around in your closet for years, ready to be used in rainy, sleet, snow or any other foul weather conditions. No matter what shoe you opt for this year, one thing is for sure: a pair of boots is vital to a proper stylish winter wardrobe!

Regardless of what your budget may be, or what your style is, there are so many amazing garments out there just waiting to be worn in the cold months of winter. The coming holidays mean that there will be plenty of sales all over, so be sure to do some digging and find the best prices for the garments you are looking to purchase!

Remember to shop sustainably and reasonably, avoid shopping in bulk and have fun putting together the perfect winter closet: it truly is the most wonderful time of the year!

