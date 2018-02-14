Last week the 70th Annual Writers Guild of America Awards honored outstanding writing in the film, television, radio and video game industries. Hosted by Patton Oswalt, the Writers Guild of America Awards delivered some exciting wins and big predictions for the upcoming Academy Awards.

One of the biggest wins of the night and the most talked about went to Jordan Peele’s horror-comedy “Get Out” for Best Original Screenplay. “Get Out” won against its other Oscar nominees, including “The Big Sick,” “Lady Bird,”and “Shape of Water.” The film has also been nominated for Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actor, bringing it to a total of four Oscar nominations and making it an upcoming Oscar favorite.

Interestingly enough, “Lady Bird” had beat “Get Out” for Best Motion Picture for a Musical or Comedy at the Golden Globes while “Shape of Water,” although not up against “Get Out,” won two Golden Globes. “Get Out” had been nominated for two and came out with nothing.

Another front runner for the Academy Awards is James Ivory’s adapted screenplay “Call Me By Your Name” based on the novel by André Aciman. “Call Me By Your Name” went home with Best Original Adapted Screenplay, which has four nominations for an Oscar this year.

Essentially, these winnings could mean good news for “Get Out” and “Call Me By Your Name” if they have the same luck as “Saturday Night Live,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” and “Big Little Lies.”

For television, it was no surprise when the three series that dominated the 69th Emmys took home the major wins at the Writers Guilds Awards. “Handmaid’s Tale” would sweep with its double win in Best Drama and New Series while “Big Little Lies” won Best Long Form Adapted. As for “SNL,” which had won the most Emmys, it would take home Best Comedy/Variety Sketch Series.

SNL’s win was also one of many for NBC. The network would win three awards in total, including “Will & Grace” for Episode Comedy and “Hollywood Game Night” for Quiz and Audience. Another big win for television was “Veep” for Best Comedy Series. “Veep” is HBO’s hit comedy series starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus which has won 17 Emmys, two Critics’ Choice Television Awards and has even been nominated for seven Golden Globes.

Other wins of the night would include “Jane” for Documentary Screenplay, “Flint” for Long Form Original, “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” for Comedy/Variety Talk Series, the “39th Annual Kennedy Center Honors” for Comedy/Variety Specials, “American Girl- Ivy & Julia” for Children’s, “BoJack Horseman” for Animation, and AMC’s hit show “Better Call Saul” for Episodic Drama

The Writers Guild Awards is a time of the year bringing sole attention to the geniuses behind the writing of these various platforms of media. However, it’s also brought on a great deal of curiosity for the upcoming Oscars as to who will be sweeping the biggest night in film.