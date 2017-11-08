Top 10:

1) “The Blackout,” by U2

After the mass release of their album, “Songs of Innocence” back in 2014, U2 is back with new singles. “The Blackout” still has the quintessential rock vibes that U2 is known for, but also incorporates techno beats to bring a different sound.

2). “So Much More Than This,” by Grace VanderWaal

Fresh off of winning “America’s Got Talent” in 2016, VanderWaal released her highly-anticipated album, “Just The Beginning” this past Friday, Nov. 3. Being only 13 years old means it is truly “just the beginning” of her career, and it will be exciting to see where she goes as an artist. The album consists of her well-known acoustic sound, via ukulele, but also combines strong pop undertones, as heard in “So Much More Than This.”

3). “Like Gold,” by Vance Joy

Coming off his hit song “Riptide” back in 2014, Vance Joy took a little hiatus from releasing music. “Like Gold” is the second single he has released this year and shows how the short break hasn’t hurt his musical proficiency. Its intricate guitar and slow, meaningful lyrics keep in line with Joy’s musicality and is perfect for those rainy days.

4). “Wait,” by Maroon 5

Maroon 5 released their new album “Red Pill Blues” this past Friday, Nov. 3 and it contains hit after hit. The album consists of their well-known pop sound mixed with more R&B beats than their previous albums. “Wait” is going to be everywhere soon with its soothing but danceable sound, which leaves you wanting to keep listening to it over and over again.

5). “Ghostface Killers,” by 21 Savage, Offset, Metro Boomin, Travis Scott

21 Savage, Offset and Metro Boomin sent everyone for a whirlwind when they released their most recent album, “Without Warning,” by complete surprise on Halloween. The entire album is full of eerie cues, sounds and lyrics that perpetuate its Halloween theme. The opening song “Ghostface Killers,” pays homage to the prominent Wu-Tang Clan member and is perfect for a variety of activities, ranging from working out to studying.

6). “Lemon,” by N.E.R.D. and Rihanna

“I pull up with a lemon; not ’cause she ain’t livin’; it’s just your eyes get acidic,” Rihanna raps effortlessly on N.E.R.D.’s first new track since 2010’s “Nothing.” Rihanna steals the show with her excellent bars, but it’s Pharrell’s bright and in-your-face production that make this comeback worthwhile. N.E.R.D.’s new album “No_One Ever Really Dies” debuted this past weekend at Complex Con in Long Beach, Calif.

7). “We Are Fire,” by Saint Raymond

Callum Burrows (stage name: Saint Raymond) is a young British singer who was born and raised in England. Still a rising star in the world of pop, many people seem to compare his lyrics to Death Cab For Cutie and the sound of COIN. “We Are Fire” is a song full of energetic guitar and drums that makes you want to get up and move, and is a perfect mood booster.

8). “Hang Your Heart,” by Tokyo Police Club

A small band from Canada, Tokyo Police Club released their new album, “Melon Collie and the Infinite Radness,” at the beginning of this year and it had much to live up to following their successful 2014 album “Forcefield.” Lead singer Dave Monks has described this album as a way to try out and explore new sounds. The soothing, but still upbeat sound, in “Hang Your Heart” is just one example of that new sound.

9). “Biscuit Town,” by King Krule

King Krule, real name Archy Marshall, describes his new album “The OOZ” as “the stuff you do subconsciously.” It’s no surprise that on the album’s low-key opener “Biscuit Town,” Marshall’s vocals and guitar float through the mix like a dream. The somber but catchy vibe of the instrumental and the lyrics are perfect for rainy day listening.

10). “Follow You,” by Zuli

Long Island native Ryan Camenzuli is the mastermind behind the imaginative sound that is part of Zuli’s new album, “On Human Freakout Mountain.” The album opens with, “follow you,” which is full of guitar folk, rock, power pop and basically anything else in the kitchen sink. These combinations of sound are very similar to that of bands like Weezer and Vampire Weekend.

