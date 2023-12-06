The Stags women’s golf team traveled to Hamburg, New Jersey to participate in the FDU Invitational on Sunday, April 7 and Monday, April 8. The Stags tied for second in the 15-team pool with Hofstra at a score of +70. The second-place finish was the best for the Stags this spring season. The Stags bested fourth-place Merrimack by just three strokes and home team Fairleigh Dickinson by seven who rounded out the top five. Quinnipiac won in a dominant showing at +40, winning by 30 strokes according to the official results of the event.

The Stags had their worst round of the tournament on day one shooting 316 which was 28 over par and saw them sitting at fourth. After day two where the Stags shot 19 over par and moved up to third place. Then on the Final day the Stags shot 23 over par which was good enough to tie them for second place.

Fairfield led the tournament in average score on par threes tying with Quinnipiac for an average score of 3.36, shooting 27 over par throughout the tournament. The Stags found second place on par fours with an average score of 4.40 and third place on par fives with the average score of 5.23.

The Stags led the tournament in eagles with two, both of which came from graduate student Maria Beltran, the only other team with an eagle was Bryant. Fairfield had the sixth most birdies with 20 and the third most pars with 147.

The player field was led by Leeyen Peralta from Quinnipiac who shot +2, even par, and -2 in the three-day event putting her at even overall. Following her was Aimee Uchida who shot -3, +3, +3 to finish at three over par. Rounding out the top three finishers was Cynthia Zhao from Hofstra who shot +1, +3, +3 putting her at seven over par on the tournament.

The Stag’s top player was Beltran who shot six over par in round one but followed it up with back-to-back days of two over putting her at 10 over par. She tied for sixth place overall in the tournament. The second place Stag was graduate student Julia Towne who tied for tenth overall with a final score of 14 over par. She shot six over on day one followed by back-to-back four over par days to finish her tournament.

Sitting in solo 19th of the 83-player field was Katelynn Waclawski ‘26 who finished 22 over par after shooting seven over on the first two days and eight over on the final day. Following Waclawski was fellow sophomore Juliette Prud’Homme who finished in a tie for 23rd place with a score of 24 over par. In a four-way tie for 28th place was Julia Rabadam ‘25 with a score of 27 over par. Rounding out the Stags was Grace Kryscio ‘24 who finished in a tie for 54th place shooting 38 over par.

The women’s golf team will compete again this weekend at the Navy Spring Invitational, for more information visit fairfieldstags.com.