After an emotional year for Hollywood actors and actresses, the 74th Golden Globe Awards provided nothing but unity and entertainment. The spotlight featured 2016’s best in film and American television, while comedian Jimmy Fallon hosted the ceremony with his amusing excitement and lighthearted political jabs. Starting the night with the line, “This is the Golden Globes, one of the few places left where America still honors the popular vote,” Fallon received laughs and applause right at the start of the show.

Spotted in the ballroom during the #goldenglobes last night! A photo posted by Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) on Jan 9, 2017 at 12:32pm PST

One of the most notable features of the Golden Globes was the complete success of musical film, “La La Land.” Rated 8.8 stars out of 10 on IMDb, the film won all seven of their Golden Globe nominations. Some of these nominations include: Damien Sheridan for Best Screenplay Motion Picture and for Best Director, Emma Stone for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy and “La La Land” received Best Motion Picture for Musical or Comedy.

“It’s a movie for dreamers” said Stone.

Ryan Gosling also received Golden Globe for Best Actor for “La La Land.” Gosling provided a sentimental moment while accepting his award. He delivered a heartfelt “thank you” to his wife, Eva Mendes, for allowing him to take part in the film while she remained at home with their children. Mendes also had to care for her brother who had cancer while Gosling continued to shoot the movie. Gosling concluded by dedicating his Golden Globe to his wife’s brother, who lost his fight to cancer last year.

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, "La La Land". Photo by @mertalas and @macpiggott. A photo posted by Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) on Jan 8, 2017 at 11:14pm PST

The night continued to make history by rewarding Tracee Ellis Ross the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Television Series. Ross plays Dr. Rainbow “Bow” Johnson in the series “Black-ish”; and according to US Weekly, Ross is the first black woman to win a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Comedy in 35 years.

“This is for all of the women, women of color, and colorful people, whose stories, ideas, thoughts, are not always considered worthy and valid and important,” said Ross.

Another actor who made his own history last night was Casey Affleck. Affleck won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Drama for his role as Lee Chandler in “Manchester by the Sea.” Nominated for five Golden Globes, “Manchester by the Sea” was only able to take home a Golden Globe for Affleck. As his first Golden Globe award, the night posed as a monumental step for Affleck’s career.

In addition to the humble acceptances of Ross and Affleck, Tom Hiddleston provided the audience with a self-gratifying speech upon accepting his own Golden Globe. Awarded for Best Actor in a Miniseries or TV Film for “The Night Manager,” Hiddleston began his speech by discussing his charity work in Sudan. He explained that one night, there was a group of Médecins Sans Frontières doctors and nurses who wanted to say hello because during a shelling the previous month, they had binge-watched “The Night Manager.”

“The idea that I could provide, or that we could provide, some relief and entertainment for the people who worked for UNICEF, who are fixing the world in the places where it is broken, made me immensely proud,” concluded Hiddleston.

Other noteworthy wins from the night include: “Zootopia” for Best Animated Film, Sarah Paulson in “People vs. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story” for Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie, “People vs. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story” for Best Limited Series or TV Movie, Donald Glover in “Atlanta” for Best Actor in TV Comedy Series, “Atlanta” for Best TV Comedy Series, Claire Foy in “The Crown” for Best Actress in a TV Drama Series, “The Crown” for Best TV Drama Series, Isabelle Huppert in “Elle” for Best Actress for Drama Motion Picture, and “Moonlight” for Best Motion Picture.

Although the expected political sneers began with Fallon, these jabs continued with Golden Globe winner, Hugh Laurie. Laurie won his Golden Globe for the best supporting actor in the series “The Night Manager.” Upon accepting his award, Laurie made the comment that he is thankful for the opportunity to win one of the final Golden Globe awards, seeing as it has “Hollywood Foreign Press” in the title.

However, the outward concern for America’s political status did not stop there. Meryl Streep, who received the Cecil B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award, delivered a heartwarming speech that tastefully touched on the need for unity and love, while indirectly targeting Donald Trump.

“All of us in this room belong to the most vilified segments to society: Hollywood, foreigners and the press,” said Streep.

She continued to describe what Hollywood really is: a place where people from different places come together. Taking her speech to a personal level, Streep pointed out individual actors and actresses who come from drastically different places throughout the world. Streep herself was raised in New Jersey. She then stated that Amy Adams was born in Italy, Natalie Portman in Jerusalem, Ruth Negga was raised in Ireland, Ryan Gosling is Canadian and Dev Patel was raised in raised in London. Stressing the idea that many actors and actresses come from beyond the borders of the United States, Streep made the point that if America kicks them out, then people will only have football and mixed martial arts to watch for entertainment. Streep then continued, without stating any direct names, to target Donald Trump for his widely criticized imitation and mocking of disabled reporter, Serge Kovaleski .

“That instinct to humiliate, when it’s modeled by someone in a public platform, it filters down into everyone’s life because it gives permission for others to do the same. Disrespect invites disrespect, violence incites violence. When the powerful use their position to bully others, we all lose,” Streep said.

Continuing to discuss the importance of reporters and journalists, Streep made the point that our founding fathers established the freedom of the press. This freedom, she claimed, will be necessary for what is to come and it’s up to the American people to support journalistic works. Streep gracefully concluded her speech by quoting her late, longtime friend Carrie Fisher: “Take your broken heart, make it into art.”

Legends honored legends at last night's #GoldenGlobes. (📷: Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via @gettyentertainment) A photo posted by E! News (@enews) on Jan 9, 2017 at 7:23am PST

Another year of the Golden Globe Awards is in the books. History was made, as were dreams. The respect actors and actresses have for one another shined through their handshakes and pats on the back, to standing ovations and the tears shed during speeches. The 74th Golden Globes introduced a sense of unity and support among the artists, and this emotion radiated through the TV.

“We have to remind each other of the privilege and the responsibility of the act of empathy,” said Streep. “We should all be very proud of the work Hollywood honors here tonight.”