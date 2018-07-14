Over the past four years, Tyler Nelson has certainly made his mark while in a Fairfield University Men’s Basketball uniform, breaking multiple records such as most career points scored and most points scored in a season during his senior campaign. After multiple tournament appearances on national television, the guard gained some much deserved attention which resulted in him earning numerous National Basketball Association workouts. The Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Lakers, Washington Wizards, Philadelphia 76ers and Charlotte Hornets invited Nelson to workouts as he represented his alma mater this past month.

However, the Minnesota Timberwolves offered the all-time leading scorer for Fairfield a contract to play in the Summer League in hopes of getting an invite to Minnesota’s professional roster. This is a big step towards Nelson playing in the NBA as he will now get his opportunity to impress the Timberwolves’ front office as well as opposing front offices.

Nelson made his debut for the Timberwolves in the Summer League on July 6 against the Denver Nuggets. Praise poured in from many people such as Fairfield University Men’s Basketball head coach, Sydney Johnson, who had the opportunity to mold Nelson the past four years. Nelson has also already scored his first points as a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves Summer League team, nailing a jump shot coming off a screen just inside the three-point line.

The talented shooting guard is living his dream, playing in the NBA as well as maximizing his opportunity by seeing NBA opponents first hand. Nelson and the Timberwolves continue to improve and represent Fairfield University along with massive college basketball powerhouses such as Duke University, University of Oklahoma and Ohio State University, where some of his summer league teammates attended.

