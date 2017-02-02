As February begins, there is still so much of the spring semester to experience at Fairfield. Despite the seemingly unending cold weather, midterm exams and the inevitable stress of coursework, there are so many fun activities for Stags to look forward to in the upcoming months.

1. Siblings Weekend

Friday, Feb. 10 to Sunday, Feb. 12

In a few weeks, the campus will be swarming with Stag siblings. From school-organized activities, to a night out at the Townhouses, proudly show your brother or sister (or both!) around Fairfield’s campus.

2. Spring 2017 Career & Internship Fair

Wednesday, Feb. 22 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Representatives from over 90 organizations are coming to campus at the end of the month. It’s time to put on your best business-professional attire, grab a handful of resumes and secure your summer internship.

3. Spring break

In mid-March, we are lucky to have a full week off of classes. Whether you’re headed home to relax or down to the beach for margaritas and tanning, taking a break from schoolwork and classes after midterms end will be much needed.

4. The start of spring sports season

As the weather gets warmer, the spring sports teams begin their seasons. Put on your Fairfield red to show your Stag pride and cheer on your peers!

5. 2017 Westport Penguin Plunge

Saturday, March 25

Join this year’s annual Penguin Plunge to benefit Special Olympics Connecticut. Grab your roommates and take a brisk swim in the Sound to fundraise for an amazing cause.

6. Relay for Life

Friday, April 7 starting at 6 p.m.

Fairfield’s annual overnight celebration of life is taking place at the beginning of April. Form a team to raise money to support the American Cancer Society and enjoy a full 12 hours of keeping the hope for a cure alive.

7. The Chainsmokers

Thursday, April 20 at 7 p.m.

The “Closer” singers are coming to Webster Bank Arena on their “Memories: Do Not Open” tour at the end of April. Tickets for these former Clam Jam performers go on sale at 10 a.m. on Feb. 3. Take advantage of the fact that they’ll be right in our backyard and get your tickets before they sell out!

8. Jail N’ Bail 2017

Friday, April 21

One of the days of the year that Fairfield students look forward to most! Pay for your roommate, professor or favorite Barone worker to be “arrested” by Public Safety, where they have to post bail in order to get on with their day. All of the money that is raised supports Special Olympics Connecticut.

9. The return of Point Days

Debatably the best part about being a Stag is living in such close proximity to the beach. Kicking off with Sham Jam to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, Saturdays spent by the shoreline are the highlight of any Stag’s week.