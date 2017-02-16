Boos

To the new my.fairfield … to stepping in gum … to classes not being cancelled … to being alone on Valentine’s Day … to falling on your ass before class … to the Quad turning into a wind tunnel … to the fish killer, we know what you did … to being blackout on a Monday night … to not getting free chocolate on Valentine’s Day … to the car that almost hit me in the ShopRite parking lot … to my mom for not sending a Valentine’s Day care package … to professors who try to teach after class ends … to the plague that’s attacking every Fairfield student … to the gym being crowded 25/8… to getting fired on Valentine’s Day… to boyfriends who make you pay for Chipotle on Valentine’s Day … to all the hot guys going abroad …

Cheers

To the long weekend … to passing my math test … to the snow day … to being single on Valentine’s Day … to emoji slippers … to Moana … to the Prince catalogue finally making it onto Spotify … to half off Valentine’s Day candy on Wednesday … to Local, shots on Mike and the Weeknd … to Katy Perry’s new song DANCE DANCE DANCE … to being alone on Valentine’s Day and kissing all the frogs … to Galway … to Mary for holding together the Banana Hammock … to JUHAN’s Chipotle fundraiser … to people who actually pull their weight in group projects … to warm chocolate chip cookies … to Laz for passing out on the couch… to friends who support you through everything