What Summer Movie You Are Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Summer is here and Stags are back in their hometowns for a few months off of school. Looking for something to fill your time? Have a movie marathon with these suggested summer flicks, based on your zodiac sign.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19)

As a determined type, Capricorns appreciate stories that center around perseverance and drive. The Goonies is the perfect pick for you, as you follow these kids on a real-life treasure hunt.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18)

Independent and rebellious like Baby from Dirty Dancing, Aquarians will enjoy this romantic and dramatic classic.

Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 20)

Let’s face it, Pisces, you’re in love with being in love. What better movie to appeal to your sensitive side and tug on your heart strings than 500 Days of Summer?

Aries (March 21 – April 19)

Given your competitive spirit as an Aries, you’ll love the sports classic, Field of Dreams.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

I Know What You Did Last Summer appeals to a Taurus’ fondness of stimulation; the mysterious thriller feeds their adrenaline rush.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

Obviously, the dynamic zodiac Gemini really connect with a film like The Parent Trap. The twins in the movie are just like you: curious and mischievous.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Since Cancer is another emotional sign, you’ll adore the classic, romantic, summer-lovin’ flick, Grease.

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22)

As a Leo, you strive on staying up with the trends and being the center of attention. Check out the new Baywatch film to stay on top of the buzz.

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 22)

Being both practical and clever, American Pie 2 is the perfect summer flick for a Virgo to follow the boys through all of their dreaming and scheming at the beach.

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22)

Libras, plain and simple, love people, and their journeys. Choosing a movie like A League of Their Own, they can get their inspirational fix with an endearing plot and an entertaining cast of characters.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21)

Adventureland is a movie that will appeal to a Scorpio’s passionate and loyal personality, as they watch two seemingly ordinary and simple young adults fall for each other.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21)

Like in the plot of “Jaws,” a Sagittarius craves adventure and suspense, and tends to pick movies that fulfill that sense of thrill.