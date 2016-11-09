ARIES – (March 21 – April 19) Like the Flamin’ Hot chips, you are packed full with spice and deliciousness. Some may not be able to handle you, but the right kinds of people will love you you.

TAURUS – (April 20 – May 21) You are Honey Barbecue. You’re not too spicy and plenty sweet. You deliver exactly what you advertise, as you are not one for deceiving. You like to stick to tradition and for that reason, many love you.

GEMINI – (May 21 – June 21) Cheddar and Sour Cream, an almost overpowering flavor that ends up being just right. Although you may struggle to decide, we already know that you are someone we can count on.

CANCER – (June 22 – July 22) Pico de Gallo, a fairly new and changeable flavor. You, out of all of us, deal with change the best. You are steadfast to your beliefs and because of that, give great life advice.

LEO – (July 23 – Aug. 22) You command your own presence and are a strong and mindful leader. Just like Salt and Vinegar chips, you linger in our minds — and on our breath — long after you’re gone.

VIRGO – (Aug. 23 – Sept. 22) Like the flavor of a Dill Pickle, you are one of kind. The special thing about you is that you can be loved and love all if only one has the courage to trust in you — or try you.

LIBRA – (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22) Although you have trouble with decisions, you are fair and never one-sided. Just how the Barbecue chip is an ever-faithful choice, you are someone that we can always look to in times of need.

SCORPIO – (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21) Chile Limon is the flavor for you. You are always eager to try new things and love to spice up people’s lives. Once we have you, we can’t get enough. Your spice may even be too much for some.

SAGITTARIUS – (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21) Sour Cream and Onion, an honest and true flavor just like you. You are someone that we can always go to for life advice, especially because you always have something optimistic to say.

CAPRICORN – (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20) Lightly Salty is a practical and delicious choice. Similarly, you plan every moment to the T and are always thinking ahead. When we feel overwhelmed by life, you are the one we turn to for help.

AQUARIUS – (Jan. 20 – Feb. 19) You are a creator, a doer. Just like Sweet Southern Heat Barbecue, you think outside the box and always follow through. Sweet enough to satisfy us and spicy enough so that were never quite comfortable.

PISCES – (Feb. 19 – March 20) Just like the Classic chip, you are a constant in our lives. No matter what mood we are in, we are always in the mood for you. You make everyone around you happy.