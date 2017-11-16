We’re leaving our beloved Fairfield turkeys next week to head home for a Turkey Day celebration with our family and friends. Don’t forget these essentials as you leave Stag Country for the long weekend:

Your summer clothes. I promise you that you will not need your Rainbow flip-flops anymore.

A hefty appetite. Self-explanatory. Plus, you’re finally out of The Tully and back to homemade meals.

A nice outfit. The best part about Thanksgiving is dressing in your fall best, and taking Instagram-worthy pictures with the family.

Stretchy pants. Be sure to bring a comfortable pair of pants to change into after your second, third or fourth helping of the Thanksgiving feast.

Your homework. Even though it is supposed to be a nice break, final exams are right around the corner. Start preparing now!

Also, don’t forget to bring back these must-haves after you return from Thanksgiving break:

Holiday decorations. Get a small Christmas tree or menorah, along with some strings of lights for your dorm room to get into the holiday spirit.

Your flannel sheets. December is coming fast, and it’s going to be a cold one.

Bean boots and parkas. Let it snow!

Ugly sweaters. It’s almost Midnight Breakfast and SantaCon.

Coffee and midnight snacks. Prepare in advance for the inevitable all-nighters that you will pull during final exams.