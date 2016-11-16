ARIES – (March 21 – April 19) You are cranberry sauce. In life, you will meet a lot of people who love you and then just as many who don’t care for your taste. The ones who love you are the only kinds of people that you need in your life.

TAURUS – (April 20 – May 21) As a Taurus, you love food, almost more than your significant other or best friend. You are the main dish, everybody’s main squeeze — you are the turkey. Sometimes you have to spend some time to get something just right.

GEMINI – (May 21 – June 21) You have a tendency to not only have a sweet tooth, but also be an incredibly sweet and trustworthy person. You earn the noble title of the pumpkin pie; the absolute best part of Thanksgiving.

CANCER – (June 22 – July 22) You are the stuffing. Like your food counterpart, you are forgiving and the most delicious part of the meal. You thrive on genuine, loving interactions and give just as much as you receive.

LEO – (July 23 – Aug. 22) Being the independent person that you are, you take up space with your sheer confidence and enthusiasm. There is no comparing you to anyone else — you are the ham; your own being.

VIRGO – (Aug. 23 – Sept. 22) Just like a sweet potato, you are responsible, practical and good for us. You never have to worry about being someone else because you are completely comfortable in your own skin.

LIBRA – (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22) You are the savory and delicious cherry pie. You are easy going and someone that we can always count on. The perfect ending to a such a love-filled day.

SCORPIO – (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21) You are string beans — crisp and healthy just like your relationships. You tend to be straightforward; we know exactly what we will get with every bite.

SAGITTARIUS – (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21) You are someone who is almost always in a good mood; you are mashed potatoes. What you see on the outside is what you get on the inside. You are through and through a kind person.

CAPRICORN – (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20) This Thanksgiving you are corn — crunchy, yet sweet in the middle. You are serious and loyal when it comes to your relationships, and being surrounded by family and friends is where you thrive.

AQUARIUS – (Jan. 20 – Feb. 19) Warm and yummy, you are the first thing that we look for at a meal. You are the rolls. You have a great sense of self. You hand pick your friends according to your own morals.

PISCES – (Feb. 19 – March 20) You are cornbread — sweet and crumbly and easily everyone’s favorite. You may take things to heart too often, but it makes for an incredibly understanding friend.