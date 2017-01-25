The day after President Donald J. Trump’s Inauguration marked the single largest protest in U.S. history with nearly half a million people marching in Washington, D.C., and many more across the country as a part of the Women’s March, according to The Washington Post. Fairfield students were not exempt from this movement, as a group of students were bussed down to Washington, D.C. on the day of the Women’s March to join in with the protests.

The trip to Washington, D.C. was organized by Carrie Robinson, assistant director of the Office of Student Diversity and Multicultural Affairs.

“There were some faculty, staff and students that were really passionate about going to D.C. for the march so we came together to make it happen,” Robinson said.

Robinson added that while she organized the buses and got students to sign up, Sonya Alexander, the area coordinator for Students for Justice, also did a lot of the behind-the-scenes work in preparation for the trip.

Sophomore Alyssa Vigorito was excited for this opportunity to participate in the Women’s March in Washington, as she “wanted to be a part of this imperative revolution.”

“I also recognize that it’s my duty to stand in solidarity in order to achieve the rights I believe in,” Vigorito continued. “It’s not enough to teach through words — I want to teach through action.”

Senior Luke Fain, who also attended the march with other Fairfield students, added that he “decided to go because I’m passionate about social justice and firmly believe that gender equality isn’t even an option but rather a necessity in our country.”

“No person should be treated as subhuman because of their race, gender or sexuality, and I wanted to be part of and supportive of a movement that embodies those values,” Fain continued.

Furthermore, Vigorito appreciated that the University gave her and other Fairfield students the chance to take part in the march, as few of the students interested had the means of transportation necessary to make it to Washington for the day.

According to Robinson, 75 students and 10 faculty and staff members went on the trip to D.C.

Vigorito and other students in attendance at the march felt that they did their part to contribute to this movement. “I felt my voice was heard, and now I can continue teaching through action rather than only saying I want change,” Vigorito said.

Robinson agreed that the trip to D.C. was an overall success, adding that “it was amazing to see a group of passionate students come together for something they believe in.”

Not only did students feel that their voices had been heard, but that as a result, their message had been effectively displayed for not only the nation, but President Donald Trump’s administration to see.

“The goal of the march was to send a message that we need to be pro-women and I think that goal was achieved,” Vigorito said. “What I have seen is profoundly moving, so much so that I see a future in which sustained and direct public action is more attainable and encouraged as ever.”

While Robinson also felt that the march achieved its primary goal, she added that “the work is not over. Our voices still need to be heard and it is important that the activism doesn’t stop now that the march is over.”