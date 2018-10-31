Wednesday, 10/24

8:47 p.m.

The odor of marijuana was emanating from a room in Gonzaga Hall. Drug paraphernalia was discovered by DPS and was then surrendered. Students were referred to student conduct.

Thursday, 10/25

7:26 p.m.

A student reported their wallet was stolen off campus. The matter is currently under investigation.

Friday, 10/26

11:57 a.m.

A Fairfield College Preparatory School student struck the townhouse gate with his car. The Prep student then fled the area, but was later identified by DPS. The student was referred to Prep student conduct.

Saturday, 10/27

1:04 p.m.

Nine Fairfield students and one guest were evacuated from Fairfield Beach due to flood conditions caused by heavy rains. They were brought to the Fairfield Fire Department training school.

Sunday, 10/28

1:12 a.m.

Two students were found behind the Alumni Softball Field and fled when approached by DPS. The students were identified and found in possession of drug paraphernalia. The students were referred to student conduct.

DPS assisted the Office of Residence Life in addressing a number of unregistered parties at the townhouses throughout the weekend.