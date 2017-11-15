Tuesday, 11/7

7:46 p.m.

The smell of marijuana led Department of Public Safety officers to a room in Regis Hall. Three students were found with suspected marijuana and were referred to student conduct for violations.

Wednesday, 11/8

1:47 p.m.

A green Toyota Camry was reported damaged outside the Townhouse 1 block. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Public Safety.

Thursday, 11/9

12:00 p.m.

Near Bellarmine Hall, a black Jeep Cherokee was reported to be damaged. Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact Public Safety.

Friday, 11/10

10:53 p.m.

The smell of marijuana led DPS to a room in Regis Hall and that led to the discovery of well over half an ounce of suspected marijuana that resulted in two criminal arrests and one infraction being issued. The three students involved were also referred to Student Conduct for violations.

Saturday, 11/11

2:04 a.m.

Somebody broke a window of Kostka Hall’s exterior door that faces Claver Hall. Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact Public Safety.