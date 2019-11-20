11/12

4:45 p.m.

Motor vehicle accident involving two students occurred on West Langguth Road. No injuries were reported.

11/15

12:45 a.m.

Department of Public Safety officers observed four students walking down McInnes Road with two kegs that belonged to the Levee. The students were referred to student conduct after they returned the kegs to the Levee.

12:25 a.m.

An individual dancing on the furniture was escorted out of the Levee for disorderly conduct and was told not to return. The student returned to the Levee shortly after and was referred to student conduct.

12:55 a.m.

Assault occurred between a student and two unregistered guests. All parties were identified, and a criminal trespass warning was issued to both non-students, who were then escorted off-campus.

9:09 p.m.

Two female students were involved in an altercation in the John A. Barone Campus Center. Both parties were identified and referred to student conduct.

1:01 p.m.

DPS assisted the Fairfield Police Department in locating a vehicle involved in a hit and run in Fairfield. The vehicle was located in the Jogues parking lot.

11/18

4:06 a.m.

Officers found two temporary parking permits that had been altered, rendering them invalid, in the Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts parking lot. Owners were identified and referred to student conduct.