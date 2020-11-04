10/26

1:51 p.m.

A LiveSafe tip documented that a solicitor for Turning Point USA had been out on the Quad lawn making students uncomfortable and not wearing a mask. The individual was identified and escorted off campus.

10/27

4:54 p.m.

A two-car motor vehicle accident occurred at the checkpoint of the main entrance on North Benson Road. No injuries were sustained.

10/30

1:28 a.m.

The smell of gas was detected in Gonzaga Hall and reported via LiveSafe. The gas company was contacted and the issue was resolved.

9:56 p.m.

The odor of marijuana was detected on the cross country trail that runs along Round Hill Road. The students smoking were identified and referred to student conduct.

10/31

12:55 a.m.

An investigation of a COVID-19 safety protocol violation resulted in an alcohol violation write-up. The students involved were referred to student conduct.

11/1

4:18 a.m.

A non-student was denied entry to campus via the main entrance. He was later caught trying to enter through another gate and consequently faced a criminal trespass arrest.