Wednesday, 4/24

9:12 a.m.

There was an incident of narcotics possession in Jogues Hall. The student was referred to student conduct.

5:17 p.m.

There was an incident of narcotics possession in the Canisius Hall parking lot. The student and non student were referred to student conduct.

5:54 p.m.

Due to heavy winds, a blue recycling bin blew into a vehicle in the Regis Hall parking lot causing damage.

Friday, 4/26

11:12 p.m.

A hit and run was witnessed on 42 Mahan Road. Both operators were identified. Police involvement was declined and it was handled internally.

Saturday, 4/27

12:47 a.m.

A disorderly conduct was reported at the townhouses while officers were dispersing a party. The student was referred to student conduct.

3:58 a.m.

Several individuals were observed dancing on the overhang roof above 42 Mahan Road. The students were identified and referred to student conduct.